Mark Ingram II picks college football powerhouse to win national championship

College football analyst and Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram II made a strong statement this week by choosing a controversial contender to capture the expanded College Football Playoff. The choice comes as oddsmakers have placed the program behind two other powerhouses in the race for the National Championship trophy.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star shared his decisive prediction during a recent episode of The Triple Option podcast, offering a detailed rationale for his selection. The team he selected is the third-seeded program in the bracket and enters the tournament with a nine-game winning streak, the fourth longest in the nation.

Despite their current run of success, the program faces an uphill climb according to several projections. ESPN's Football Power Index is skeptical of Ingram's choice, giving them only an 11.6 percent chance of taking the title.

Mark Ingram II Justifies Picking SEC Powerhouse Amid Tough Playoff Odds

The program Ingram selected is the Georgia Bulldogs, and his choice is rooted in their head coach, Kirby Smart. Ingram explained that he is confident in the program’s ability to win their third title in four seasons, stating, "Kirby Smart is him."

Ingram specifically highlighted the strength of the program’s leadership and preparation. "Kirby just knows how to get his team ready to play tough championship level football," he said. The Georgia Bulldogs earned the No. 3 overall seed after hammering the Alabama Crimson Tide 28-7 in the Southeastern Conference Championship game.

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) leads the Bulldogs with 73 receptions for 744 yards and five touchdowns. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The analyst pointed to the overall composition and performance of the roster, noting their defensive intensity and the timing of their offensive surge. He noted the team runs the football effectively and commended quarterback Gunner Stockton for making solid decisions in the pocket.

Ingram also singled out wide receiver Zachariah Branch as an explosive playmaker on the outside. This offensive depth complements a defense that, according to multiple analysts, is playing on a completely different level as the postseason begins.

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) has 861 yards and six touchdowns on 158 carries this season. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia's pedigree is undeniable, having secured back-to-back national titles before being stopped by Alabama in last season's SEC championship game. "They just have championship caliber," Ingram said. "They have championship pedigree and I can't put nothing past Kirby. I think he's the best coach."

The Georgia Bulldogs will face the winner of the first-round game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Tulane Green Wave in the CFP quarterfinal Sugar Bowl at 8 p.m. ET on New Year's Day at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

