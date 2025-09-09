Ole Miss vs. Arkansas football preview, picks: Where experts see an edge
Ole Miss and Arkansas face off in college football’s Week 3 action on Saturday night. Let’s take a look at the early prediction for the game from the oddsmakers.
Ole Miss is the first team to record a win in SEC play this season after an important victory on the road against Kentucky to put some early confidence into a roster that underwent a ton of turnover this past offseason.
Austin Simmons has 4 picks against 3 touchdowns, but has shown plenty of promise, too, covering 576 yards throwing the ball, and transfer tailback Kewan Lacy has been a revelation, tacking on 246 yards in 2 games with 4 TDs off 44 carries.
Arkansas has scored 108 combined points in non-conference wins against Alabama A&M and Arkansas State, but gets a tougher assignment for the SEC opener, going on the road to face off a Rebels program that was in playoff contention a year ago.
Taylen Green has piloted the Razorbacks’ offense with some success, scoring 10 touchdowns in 2 games while piling up 561 yards in the air and 753 yards in total, and this unit is fifth in FBS through two weeks in scoring averages.
Where is the money going in this matchup between the Rebels and the Razorbacks?
Let’s take a look at the early prediction as Ole Miss and Arkansas square off in this Week 3 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas picks, odds
As expected, the bookies are still siding with the home side in this SEC opener, but by a closer margin.
Ole Miss is a 7.5 point favorite against Arkansas this weekend, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel set the total at 62.5 points for the matchup.
And it lists the moneyline odds for Ole Miss at -280 and for Arkansas at +225 to win outright.
Ole Miss: -7.5 (-110)
Arkansas: +7.5 (-110)
Over 62.5 points: -105
Under 62.5 points: -115
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas trends
Arkansas is 10-2 against the spread in its last 12 games against Ole Miss...
Ole Miss is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games at home against Arkansas...
Arkansas has won 2 of its last 5 games against the Rebels...
Ole Miss has won 14 of its last 15 games at home straight-up...
Arkansas is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 road games against Ole Miss...
The total went under in 10 of the Rebels’ last 14 games...
Arkansas is 8-1 ATS in its last 9 road games...
Ole Miss is 2-10 against the spread in its last 12 games against Arkansas...
Arkansas has won 6 of its last 22 road games straight-up...
The total went over in 4 of Arkansas’ last 6 games against Ole Miss on the road...
Arkansas went 5-3 ATS (62.5%) in games against SEC opponents last season...
Ole Miss was 3-5 (37.5%) against the spread in SEC games in ‘24...
Arkansas went 2-1 (66.7%) ATS as the road underdog last fall...
Ole Miss was 3-3 ATS as the home favorite last season...
Arkansas was 4-3 (57.1%) ATS against ranked teams last year...
Spread consensus picks
A good majority of bettors are expecting the Razorbacks to give the Rebels something of a challenge on the road, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Arkansas is getting 64 percent of bets to either upset the Rebels outright, or to keep the game within a touchdown or less in a defeat.
The other 36 percent of wagers project Ole Miss will defeat the Razorbacks by more than a touchdown and cover the point spread to move to 2-0 in SEC play.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Rebels over the Hogs.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Ole Miss will defeat Arkansas by a projected score of 35 to 28.
College Football HQ prediction
Ole Miss ranks second and Arkansas third when measuring explosive play offenses, those advances that gain 20 or more yards downfield.
But the Rebels’ gainers have built up that early reputation against at least one tough defense, in the win at Kentucky, while the Razorbacks have been cutting through tissue paper so far.
Ole Miss’ defense has fared well despite all those replacements, and will eventually be able to contain Green in the pocket and limit Arkansas’ big-play threat.
College Football HQ early game prediction: Ole Miss wins by 12, covers the spread.
