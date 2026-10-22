Rece Davis Predicts Upset Ending Nation’s Longest Winning Streak in Top-15 Showdown

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis is siding with the road team in Saturday’s top-15 Big 12 showdown, picking No. 14 Houston to hand No. 10 Utah its first loss and end the nation’s longest winning streak.

“I think Houston’s going to win,” Davis said during his College GameDay podcast. “I think Houston’s going to go in and establish itself as a legitimate playoff contender.” The Cougars (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) visit Rice-Eccles Stadium at 10:15 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN.

Why Rece Davis is picking Houston

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Davis built his case around Houston quarterback Conner Weigman, a fifth-year senior from Cypress, Texas.

“In expected points added, which measures how successful a play is given the situation, Conner Weigman ranks second in the country,” Davis said. “He has 20 touchdown passes, the second most in the country.”

The former Texas A&M quarterback tied a career high with five touchdown passes in last week’s 35-32 win over No. 18 Oklahoma State, Houston’s fourth straight victory. He’s thrown two interceptions all season.

Houston’s lone loss came Sept. 18, when No. 13 Texas Tech held on for a 28-26 win in Lubbock after Weigman came up short on a 2-point conversion in the final minute. Davis brought up that night, too.

“They’ve experienced some zaniness going into Lubbock already this year, and I think Weigman has an opportunity to make a statement,” Davis said.

Utah puts 12-game streak on line

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Utah is 6-0 for the first time since 2015, and the Utes took over the nation’s longest active winning streak when Indiana and Notre Dame lost last Saturday. Utah coach Morgan Scalley’s team nearly gave it away in Boulder, blowing a 13-0 halftime lead before holding off Colorado 27-24.

Quarterback Devon Dampier threw three touchdown passes in that win, and Utah has scored a touchdown on its opening drive in all six games. Davis focused on what that offense demands from a defense.

“The Cougars have to identify Utah’s personnel because the Utes do so much on offense,” Davis said. “Houston needs to know what Utah can run out of each grouping.”

College GameDay will be in Salt Lake City for the seventh time, and the Utes are 3-3 in those games.

How can Houston win in Salt Lake City?

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Houston leads the nation on third down, converting 61.4% of its chances, and that efficiency gives the Cougars a way to keep Utah’s offense off the field. But Houston’s pass defense is the bigger concern, ranking 115th nationally in expected points added per pass play allowed, per GameOnPaper, against a Utah offense that averages 486.5 yards per game.

Houston also owns a 5-0 all-time record against Utah, including a 17-14 home win in 2024 during Houston coach Willie Fritz’s first season.

A win would give the Cougars their second victory over a ranked opponent this season and leave No. 2 BYU and No. 8 Texas Tech as the Big 12’s last unbeaten teams.

“It’s going to be a tremendous game, a tremendous battle, but I’m taking Willie Fritz and the Cougars on the road,” Davis said.