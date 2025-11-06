Rece Davis predicts winner of BYU-Texas Tech on Saturday
ESPN's College GameDay crew is heading to Lubbock, Texas, for one of Week 11’s biggest matchups. No. 7 BYU and No. 8 Texas Tech enter Saturday’s game with playoff implications on the line and momentum from strong seasons. The Red Raiders sit at 8-1 after a 43-20 win over Kansas State, while BYU remains undefeated at 8-0 following its 41-27 victory against Iowa State.
The matchup pits two high-powered, balanced teams against each other. Texas Tech boasts the nation’s fifth-ranked offense, averaging 492.3 yards and 43.6 points per game. Its defense ranks among the best nationally, allowing only 271.4 yards and 13.2 points per contest. BYU counters with the No. 19 scoring offense and a top-20 defense of its own.
ESPN host Rece Davis broke down the game during College GameDay’s podcast, pointing to the Red Raiders’ defensive front as the difference. “We’ll start with what College GameDay will be covering — beautiful downtown Lubbock, Texas,” Davis said. “With David Bailey, Romello Height and company, all the interior guys they have on the defensive front at Texas Tech, 'Cakes' [aka Bear Bachmeier] is going to wind up on his cakes much more often than he’d like. I’ll take Texas Tech to win.”
Rece Davis Backs Texas Tech’s Defensive Edge Over BYU
Davis expanded on his pick, praising the Red Raiders’ physicality and balance. “I think Texas Tech is the best team in the Big 12, and I think their defensive line is as good as any in the country, which gives them a chance to beat anybody in the country,” he said.
Behind quarterback Behren Morton, Texas Tech’s offense has clicked. Morton has thrown for 1,750 yards and 15 touchdowns with just four interceptions, while running back Cameron Dickey leads the ground attack with 748 yards and 10 scores. Wideout Caleb Douglas has 593 yards and four touchdowns, giving the offense options at every level.
BYU’s production has come from quarterback Bear Bachmeier and running back LJ Martin, who have combined for over 2,400 total yards. The Cougars’ defense has been steady, ranking 16th nationally in scoring defense.
Despite BYU’s undefeated record, Davis noted that Texas Tech’s combination of elite run defense and quarterback health gives them a major advantage. “With a healthy Morton, they can score, and Will Hammond played well before he was injured too,” he said. “So I like Texas Tech in the game. I like Texas Tech to go on and make it to the Big 12 Championship Game.”
The Red Raiders will host BYU on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on ABC.