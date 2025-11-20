Rece Davis predicts winner of USC-Oregon game in Week 13
The Week 13 showdown between the No. 15 USC Trojans and No. 7 Oregon Ducks is shaping up as one of the biggest matchups of the season. With playoff stakes on the line and College GameDay headed to Eugene, anticipation continues to build for Saturday’s clash at Autzen Stadium.
The three-hour pregame show will air from campus starting at 9 a.m. ET, with host Rece Davis joined by analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Nick Saban.
Both teams feature elite units on opposite sides of the ball. Oregon enters at 9-1 behind one of the country’s top defenses, ranking third nationally in yards allowed and first in passing defense. USC, at 8-2, has leaned on an explosive offense led by quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receiver Makai Lemon, who ranks third in the FBS in receiving yards. Their production has kept Lincoln Riley’s team squarely in the College Football Playoff mix.
For Oregon, quarterback Dante Moore and running back Noah Whittington have powered an offense averaging 475.4 yards and 39 points per game. The Ducks have also limited opponents to just 13.7 points per contest. USC counters with 488.9 yards and 38.2 points per game, giving the Trojans a chance to challenge Oregon’s defense in a matchup of strength against strength.
Rece Davis Leans Toward Oregon But Admits Temptation To Pick USC
During Wednesday’s episode of ESPN’s College GameDay podcast, Davis revealed his thoughts on the highly anticipated matchup. While breaking down the game, he acknowledged his uncertainty before ultimately making a selection. “I’m so tempted, so tempted to pick SC,” Davis said. “I think Oregon overall is better, probably more disruptors on defense, more likely to make a game-changing play.”
He said the game could swing dramatically in either direction. “I feel like this game’s going to go one of two ways: either SC has the ball and a chance to win with a final drive, or Oregon’s going to stomp them,” Davis added. “I might even change my mind by Saturday morning. I like SC. They’ve been scrappy and gutty, all the things you mentioned.”
Davis ultimately chose Oregon to win, but made it clear that he expects a competitive game. The Ducks enter as heavy favorites and have won the last three meetings between the programs.
However, USC’s red zone offense ranks ninth nationally, an area where Oregon has struggled defensively. With both teams near the top of the nation in third-down conversion rate, Saturday’s battle should hinge on a handful of critical possessions.
The Ducks host the Trojans on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.