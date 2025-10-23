Rece Davis picks winner of USF-Memphis in Week 9
The College GameDay podcast turned its focus Thursday to one of the weekend’s most meaningful Group of Five matchups. ESPN host Rece Davis gave his take on the clash between No. 18 South Florida and Memphis, calling it a pivotal moment in the American Athletic Conference race.
Both teams enter at 6-1, but the Bulls have surged behind one of the nation’s top offenses. Memphis, meanwhile, will look to rebound after a stunning loss to UAB that ended its unbeaten start. The stakes are clear for both programs chasing a New Year’s Six bowl, and Davis didn’t hesitate to share which side he believes is best built for the spotlight.
“I think Memphis is a good team. I think USF is a really good team,” Davis said. “I think USF is going to win the American. I think USF is going to go to the College Football Playoff. So I will take USF to win that game over Memphis.”
Rece Davis Predicts South Florida to Win Over Memphis in AAC Showdown
Davis’ confidence in South Florida reflects the Bulls’ balance on both sides of the ball. They average 476 yards per game, including more than 215 on the ground, and rank seventh nationally in scoring at 41.7 points per game. Quarterback Byrum Brown has totaled 1,695 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and added six rushing scores. His ability to extend plays has fueled a four-game winning streak and the program’s best start in years.
Memphis has relied on a punishing run game of its own, led by Sutton Smith and Greg Desrosiers Jr., combining for 869 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Tigers’ defense has quietly been a strength, ranking 25th nationally in rushing defense and allowing just 18.3 points per game. Still, the uncertainty at quarterback after Brendon Lewis’ injury could tilt the matchup in USF’s favor.
Davis also reflected on the atmosphere Memphis creates when College GameDay visits, saying it remains one of the show’s best experiences. “One of the great GameDay sites we’ve ever had in my now almost 11 years on the show—shut down Beale Street—was amazing,” he said. “But I just think USF has the edge.”
Saturday’s contest at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium should test South Florida’s resilience and Memphis’ ability to recover from adversity. The winner will take a major step toward controlling the American title race and bolstering its postseason hopes.
The Bulls will face Memphis on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2.