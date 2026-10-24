Why These Top 25 College Football Teams Are in Real Danger Today

We saw enough madness last Saturday to last us a while, but college football could have a little more chaos stored up today as the Week 8 schedule gets underway.

For a few ranked teams playing consequential games on the road, that could spell a little more danger than they or their fans want to admit. What teams have to be on guard this weekend?

No. 2 BYU

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Danger zone: at UCF

Don’t believe in trap games? Just ask Georgia. They were No. 1 a week ago after an emotional (and physical) win at Alabama. Then came unranked Auburn to knock them off the top of the polls just a week later. Is a similar fate in store for a Big 12 favorite?

They just put everything on the field in a signature win over Notre Dame to give the Mormons one over on the Catholics. What’s left in the tank for a cross-country road trip to an unranked UCF squad? Sure, they’re one of the worst passing teams in college football, but are they lining up against a team that’s emotionally spent?

No. 6 Indiana

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Danger zone: at Michigan

Just about everyone thought Indiana would take a half-step back on offense after last season’s title run and losing Fernando Mendoza, but this unit has struggled against superior passing and scoring defenses. Now, losing their first game in 22 tries against Ohio State, the Hoosiers face a critical road test.

Say what you will about Michigan. Sure, they can’t move the ball in the air. But they can stop you from doing it.

They’re 14th against the pass in FBS, allowing under 6 yards per throw, and they haven’t allowed more than 19 points in a game this year. Indiana averages 22 points per game against top 25 scoring defenses.

No. 11 Tennessee

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Danger zone: at South Carolina

Tennessee, an underdog? They opened at +2.5 against the Gamecocks and with some reason. Yes, the Vols play some of the country’s tightest defense right now. Yes, they just dominated Alabama at home. And yes, they run the ball with incredible efficiency.

South Carolina may be 1-3 in SEC play, but they’re also top 10 in FBS in rushing output and allowing just 3 yards per carry on the other side to opposing backs. Tennessee needs to ensure they don’t walk into a trap after all the emotion of taking down the Tide.

No. 14 Houston

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Danger zone: at No. 10 Utah

The unstoppable force and the immovable object. Unstoppable? Sure, you can stop Houston’s offense, but it is the country’s best in both third down conversions and overall offensive success rate. Not bad, right?

The trouble is, Utah’s defense is sixth in defensive success rate and No. 1 in college football in allowing zero or negative yards overall. And it plays this game at home.

Houston needs this more, with a 2-point loss to Texas Tech its only blemish, and a golden chance to take a big step in the right direction in a competitive Big 12 title picture. Or be left behind with losses to the conference’s two best teams.

No. 18 LSU

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Danger zone: at Auburn

Tell us if you’ve heard this before, but Lane Kiffin is 0-2 on the road this season. And he’s 13-13 away from home at both Ole Miss and LSU.

Whatever happens to his teams on the road can’t happen on The Plains, not with two losses already on the books and going against an Auburn side that just knocked off No. 1 Georgia in their place.

LSU spent too much on Kiffin and his roster to be out of the College Football Playoff race in October.

No. 19 Texas

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Danger zone: vs. No. 7 Ole Miss

It’s crunch time for Arch Manning. Actually it has been for some time, but there are still chances to drag his name from the mud and live up to all that hype.

Texas has dropped two straight, to unranked Oklahoma and Florida, throwing its College Football Playoff chances in a blender, and now come the Rebels.

One of the most potent offenses in the country will tangle with a Longhorn defense that is elite but likely missing FBS sack leader Colin Simmons. And Ole Miss has enough bodies to rattle Manning in the pocket again.