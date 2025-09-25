Urban Meyer picks Oregon-Penn State winner on Saturday
The stakes could hardly be higher as the Oregon Ducks travel to face the Penn State Nittany Lions in one of the season’s most anticipated matchups. A top-10 showdown under the lights at Beaver Stadium already carries plenty of weight, but the annual White Out amplifies the spectacle. With 106,000 fans dressed in white, the game will serve as both a litmus test and a national showcase for two College Football Playoff contenders.
On Wednesday’s episode of The Triple Option podcast, former college football coach Urban Meyer offered his perspective on the clash. After watching the film, Meyer gave a clear answer when asked to make a pick. “Yeah, on tape it’s Oregon. Oregon’s going to win the game,” Meyer said. His analysis went beyond the initial call, delving into each team’s preparation, the challenges of the environment, and the importance of effective practice execution leading up to the game.
With College GameDay broadcasting live from Old Main Lawn in State College, the hype surrounding this matchup is palpable. The last time these programs met was in a neutral-site setting, but Saturday marks just the second time Oregon and Penn State have faced each other on a campus. Penn State leads the all-time series 3–2, but the Ducks bring an explosive team that has allowed only 37 points through four games.
Urban Meyer Explains Oregon Pick Against Penn State
Meyer’s breakdown pointed to the schedules both teams have played so far and the difficulty in drawing definitive conclusions from them. “Oregon had a schedule where Oklahoma State is normally a challenge — they’re awful. Northwestern’s not good. And Oregon State, which usually is a great test, is bad. I mean, real bad when I watched it,” Meyer said. He also noted that Penn State had struggled to prove much either, saying, “Penn State has probably played the worst nonconference schedule I can remember.”
Still, Meyer placed heavy emphasis on the setting at Beaver Stadium. “I don’t know, other than the respect I have for that damn whiteout. You know, that’s a seven-point swing, man.” He expects the contest to be a dramatic finish, predicting Oregon would win on either a walk-off field goal or a Penn State miss. In his view, this game could turn into one of the most memorable contests of the entire season.
His comments also pointed toward the coaching battle between Dan Lanning and James Franklin. “Normally, you have an idea after you see a team 3-0 or 4-0. With Penn State, I have no idea,” Meyer said. “If I were James Franklin or Dan Lanning right now, on Tuesday practices I’d be saying, ‘Make sure you stay sharp, stay locked in, because all of a sudden every player Oregon is going to face in blue and white is going to be much different than what they’ve seen all year, outside of practice.’”
For Meyer, the team that maximized its preparation during the week would hold the ultimate advantage. “Who’s going to win this game? Whoever had the best Tuesday practice. That’s it.”
White Out Stakes Raise Pressure On Both Teams
The White Out game has long been one of college football’s signature events, and Penn State’s record reflects both the opportunities and the struggles that come with it. The Nittany Lions have lost three times in full-stadium White Outs to top-10 opponents but have also reeled off six straight wins in the atmosphere since 2018. For Franklin, however, this is another chance to prove he can guide Penn State to victories against elite competition. He is 4–20 against AP top-10 opponents during his tenure, with just one home win in that span.
Oregon enters as a dangerous opponent capable of testing every part of Penn State’s defense. With freshman receiver Dakorien Moore already making waves and linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei pressuring opposing backfields, the Ducks bring talent across the roster.
For the Nittany Lions, players like tight end Luke Reynolds and linebacker Amare Campbell will be critical in matching Oregon’s speed and physicality. The matchup sets the stage for a battle that will ripple across the Big Ten and the national playoff picture.
Meyer’s words underscore just how fine the margins may be on Saturday night. While he leaned toward Oregon, he acknowledged that the environment, coaching, and execution in practice could swing the outcome either way. It all points toward a game that will define how both programs are viewed the rest of the season. The Ducks will face the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.