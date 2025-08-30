Praise pours in for Kirk Herbstreit after College GameDay
With decades separating their ages, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso developed a father-son like relationship, with Corso bringing the young pup along some 20 or 30 years ago, while now, it's Herbstreit who helps the elder statesman through his GameDay routine. It's the kind of bond sports are all about, a mentor and mentee growing together in front of fans for the last several decades.
Surely, there wasn't a dry eye in Ohio Stadium after Corso lifted his first love, Brutus' headgear, one final time for nearly 100,000 to see — plus the millions more at home. The same person was sitting to Corso's left-hand side during both his first and last headgear pick, and that's Kirk Herbstreit.
As much as Corso received his flowers this morning, the college football community also shouted out Kirk Herbstreit for his enduring friendship to Coach Corso, especially in the later years when his good buddy lost a step physically (but he always remained sharp between the ears).
Even Herbstreit, who tends to rock some fairly tame attire on the College GameDay desk, had to add some Corso-inspired flair for the big day. ESPN's Bill Hofheimer tweeted out a picture Saturday morning of Kirk Herbstreit's custom sports coat, which is lined on the inside with pictures of the retiring legend.
Kirk Herbstreit makes final toast to Lee Corso
That's a special duo that's been the backbone of a very special college football show for nearly three decades. Just yesterday, Herbstreit posted his own video of a toast he led in honor of Lee Corso. Take a look:
"It's going to be a blast," Herbstreit said about the weekend, drinks in hand. "We're going to celebrate this guy," he added, placing a hand on Corso's shoulder.
"I think every person in this room — and anybody you've ever worked with — people see the headgear, all the silly stuff you do, but what we see is the smile every Friday meeting," Herbstreit shared (and get the tissues out). "Whether you're the makeup artist or Rece Davis, you just lighten everybody up. You lifted everybody up."
The room raised a hearty glass to that sentiment. Meanwhile, Lee Corso stood still with that smirky smile of his, just happy to still be around — you know, the same as he ever was. So long to more than a man, rather, the spirit of college football itself. Somehow, we'll carry on.