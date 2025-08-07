Kirk Herbstreit Wishes Lee Corso a Happy 90th Birthday As Last 'GameDay' Approaches
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit sweetly wished College GameDay legend and forthcoming retiree Lee Corso a very happy birthday on Thursday.
"Happy 90th birthday to the man!” Herbstreit wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a photo of himself and Corso. "Love ya bud!"
Take a peek at that below.:
Very sweet.
Corso's last show behind the College GameDay desk is scheduled for Aug. 30, at which point he'll hang up his headgear after 38 years as a fan-favorite broadcaster.
News of Corso's last show was initially announced in April.
"My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” Corso said in a statement at the time. “I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement."
In addition to the fans, Corso also made sure to shoutout Herbstreit, whom he thanked for "his friendship and encouragement."
Of course, Kirk sent a message right back.
"Coach, this is Kirk. Just wanted to say I love you," Herbstreit said in a video posted on social media shortly after news broke. "You're brilliant, and you and I have a special bond and always will. I just really wanted to say how much I appreciate you, love you, and enjoyed being your teammate throughout all these years. You've earned this retirement, man. Congratulations. Hope you'll still be with us and come around in the fall on Saturdays. Take care of yourself and look forward to seeing you soon. I love you, buddy."
Grab your tissues; Aug. 30 is sure to be a tearful one.