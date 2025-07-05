College Football HQ

How far Alabama climbed in 2026 recruiting rankings after Jireh Edwards commitment

The commitment of five-star defensive back Jireh Edwards once again improved Alabama's position in the 2026 football recruiting rankings.

Alabama has improved its standing in the 2026 college football recruiting rankings after Jireh Edwards' commitment.
Alabama secured its fourth five-star prospect in the 2026 football recruiting class over the July 4th weekend when blue-chip safety Jireh Edwards announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide’s elite class.

Edwards, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive back from Baltimore, picked Alabama over finalists Georgia, Auburn, Oregon, and Texas A&M.

In the process, Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff secured the commitment of one of the nation’s most highly-acclaimed defensive players in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

And once again improved Alabama’s stature in the national team recruiting rankings.

Alabama moved into the top-five in two of the key expert rankings, climbing to the No. 4 position on the 247Sports Recruit Team Rankings and into the No. 5 spot in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

That improvement came after the Crimson Tide inched into the top-10 over the last week when they signed five-star wide receiver prospect Cederian Morgan.

It represents a marked upgrade for Alabama in such a short time, after the school was hovering around the top-40 of the national recruiting rankings around the start of the summer dead period for recruiting.

Edwards’ pledge is the latest in a tidal wave of recruits to pick Alabama, becoming the 13th prospect to pick the Tide since June 9 and the third five-star player in that time.

Edwards is considered the No. 2 ranked safety in the country when taking an average of the four national recruiting services.

That average also rates Edwards as the No. 3 player from the state of Maryland and the No. 19 overall prospect irrespective of position in the nation.

USC remains the consensus No. 1 team across the various recruiting rankings, a position it has held most of the cycle, while Georgia is the perceived No. 2 team in the nation.

--

Alabama 2026 football recruiting class

Rankings via 247Sports Composite

1. Xavier Griffin, 5-star, No. 1 ranked linebacker

2. Cederian Morgan, 5-star, No. 2 ranked wide receiver

3. Jorden Edmonds, 5-star, No. 1 ranked cornerback

4. Jireh Edwards, 5-star, No. 3 ranked safety

5. Zyan Gibson, 4-star, No. 5 ranked athlete

6. Mack Sutter, 4-star, No. 7 ranked tight end

7. Ezavier Crowell, 4-star, No. 4 ranked running back

8. Nolan Wilson, 4-star, No. 15 ranked defensive lineman

9. Sam Utu, 4-star, No. 7 ranked offensive tackle

10. Jamarion Matthews, 4-star, No. 17 ranked edge rusher

11. Jett Thomalia, 4-star, No. 15 ranked quarterback

12. Chris Booker, 4-star, No. 16 ranked offensive guard

13. Kamhariyan Johnson, 3-star, No. 45 ranked edge rusher

14. JJ Finch, 3-star, No. 83 ranked defensive lineman

15. Rihyael Kelley, 3-star, No. 81 ranked safety

16. Brian Williams, 3-star, No. 163 ranked wide receiver

17. Zay Hall, 3-star, No. 118 ranked linebacker

18. Javari Barnett, 3-star, No. 98 ranked running back

19. Owen Cabell, 3-star, No. 226 ranked wide receiver

--

