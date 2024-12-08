AP top 25 poll: Georgia, Clemson climb, Texas slips in college football rankings
Where things stand in the updated AP top 25 college football rankings after a prove-it Championship Week that saw some major movement near the top of the polls and in the playoff field moving into Selection Sunday as the committee makes it official.
Georgia made one of the big statements of the weekend, toppling SEC championship favorite Texas to secure a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
Clemson just got past SMU in the ACC Championship Game on a last-second field goal to clinch a place in the playoff, while Arizona State dominated Iowa State to win the Big 12 crown.
What decisions have been made in the updated AP top 25 college football rankings this week?
Let’s take a look at what teams moved up, who slid down, and who stayed put in the Selection Sunday poll, according to the AP top 25 voters.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Oregon (62)
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Boise State
- Indiana
- Arizona State
- Alabama
- SMU
- Clemson
- South Carolina
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- BYU
- Iowa State
- Army
- Colorado
- Illinois
- Syracuse
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Memphis
Other teams receiving votes
These teams got votes on this week’s AP top 25 ballot, but not enough of them to be considered among the 25 best teams in the college football rankings
Texas A&M 75, Louisville 37, Duke 29, Kansas State 9, Marshall 8, LSU 8, Florida 5, Ohio 2, Tulane 2, Baylor 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.
AP top 25 biggest movers
Georgia (Up 3). As expected, the Bulldogs move into the No. 2 position in the rankings after a gutsy overtime win over Texas in the SEC Championship Game, earning a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff by doing so.
SMU (Down 4). A drop for the Mustangs after falling to Clemson in the ACC title game, despite tying the matchup with under a minute left, their defense failed to hold off the Tigers’ last-ditch field goal drive.
Clemson (Up 5). Conversely, the Tigers were one of the biggest movers in this week’s rankings with that win, but still didn’t get enough votes to get past the team they just beat.
Army (Up 5). The Black Knights played a pretty-much perfect game against Tulane to win the AAC Championship, but a playoff berth is out of reach despite a strong 11-1 season.
UNLV (Down 5). The Rebels had a Mountain West title in reach, but couldn’t get enough offense to take down Boise State, and lost a grip on a playoff bid in the process.
