AP top 25 poll: Week 3 college football games most likely to shake up the rankings
Week 3 of the college football season brings a fun mix of key conference matchups along with a couple of especially notable non-conference clashes between ranked foes.
Here are the games on the Saturday slate that are most likely to shake up the national polls this week. (All odds from ESPN Bet.)
No. 6 Georgia (2-0) at No. 15 Tennessee (2-0)
Kickoff: 3:30 pm ET (ABC)
One of three matchups between ranked opponents, this SEC showdown might prove to be the game of the day, with the Bulldogs a 3.5-point favorite on the road in Knoxville.
Georgia has had a light start to the season with comfortable wins over Marshall and Austin Peay, allowing just 13 total points so far and could make an early statement in the SEC race if it can upend the Vols and new starting QB Joey Aguilar, who has had his way with the likes of Syracuse and East Tennessee State so far.
Or Tennessee could be one of the big movers in the rankings this week if it can secure its first win over Georgia since 2016 and snap an eight-game losing streak in the series.
No. 16 Texas A&M (2-0) at No. 8 Notre Dame (0-1)
Kickoff: 7:30 pm ET (NBC/Peacock)
Notre Dame is the only winless team in the national rankings after losing a tight opener vs. No. 5 Miami and then having a bye last week. If the Fighting Irish (6.5-point favorites at home) lose this one, it will be really interesting to see how far it falls in the polls.
Redshirt freshman CJ Carr still has plenty to prove entering his second career start, while the Irish will look to get star running back Jeremiyah Love going after a slow start (10 carries for 33 yards, 4 catches for 26 yards vs. Miami).
On the other side, Texas A&M has been led by a dynamic offense that put up 42 and 44 points in wins over UTSA and Utah State, led by dual-threat QB Marcel Reed (509 passing yards, 7 TDs, 0 INT; 105 rushing yards, 1 TD). Needless to say, the challenge will be much different Saturday, but if the Aggies can score a road upset, they'd have a strong case for vaulting into the top 10.
No. 18 South Florida (2-0) at No. 5 Miami (2-0)
Kickoff: 4:30 pm ET (The CW Network)
South Florida has been one of the best stories in college football so far, opening the season with two upset wins over ranked opponents -- 34-7 over Boise State and 18-16 at Florida. That vaulted the Bulls into the top 25 for the first time since 2018. Can they stay there and make it three upsets over ranked foes in three weeks? They'll need a big game from dual-threat QB Byrum Brown (473 passing yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 109 rushing yards, 2 TDs so far).
Miami is a 17.5-point favorite after opening the season with the big win over Notre Dame and then a 45-3 demolition of Bethune-Cookman.
No. 12 Clemson (1-1) at Georgia Tech (2-0)
Kickoff: Noon ET (ESPN)
Clemson has been underwhelming so far, losing to LSU, having to rally back from a 17-point deficit against Troy and altogether struggling offensively (120th nationally in total offense) despite its abundance of talent across the field.
Georgia Tech received votes in the latest polls after opening with wins over Colorado (27-20) and Gardner-Webb (59-12). Starting QB Haynes King is expected to be back after sitting out last week due to injury, and the Yellow Jackets have a prime opportunity at home to make a move into the rankings as just 2.5-point underdogs to the Tigers.
Vanderbilt (2-0) at No. 11 South Carolina (2-0)
Kickoff: 7:45 pm ET (SEC Network)
This one has upset potential written all over it. Vanderbilt has been making its case with the voters, moving to the fringe of the top 25 after opening with a 44-20 win over Virginia Tech and a 45-3 win over FCS foe Charleston Southern, but the Commodores haven't beaten the Gamecocks since 2008 -- a streak of 16-straight losses in the series. Could this be the year?
South Carolina is just a 3.5-point favorite at home against an unranked opponent, which means the oddsmakers sure think upset potential is high. The Gamecocks have opened with wins over Virginia Tech (24-11 -- giving the teams a common opponent for comparison sake -- and FCS foe South Carolina State (38-10).
This matchup features two of the SEC's more entertaining veteran QBs in Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia (468 passing yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT; 105 rushing yards) and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers (337 passing yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT; 48 rushing yards, 1 TD).
Arkansas (2-0) at No. 17 Ole Miss (2-0)
Kickoff: 7 pm ET (ESPN)
Arkansas hasn't gotten any love from the voters yet, as it has rolled to lopsided wins over Alabama A&M (52-7) and Arkansas State (56-14), but this game will provide a much clearer read on what the Razorbacks are behind stat-stuffing veteran QB Taylen Green (561 passing yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs; 192 rushing yards, 1 TD).
Ole Miss is a 6.5-point favorite at home, but the Rebels were tested last week in a 30-23 win at Kentucky and QB Austin Simmons left that game late with an ankle injury. He is listed as probable on the first official injury report of the week, but it's something to monitor.
USC (2-0) at Purdue (2-0), 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS
Kickoff: 3:30 pm ET (CBS)
USC leads all of college football in scoring (66 points per game), total offense (676 yards per game) and offensive efficiency (11.27 yards per play) after blowout wins over Missouri State and Georgia Southern.
The Trojans open Big Ten play Saturday as 20.5-point favorites at Purdue, which is off to its own 2-0 start, and if USC can notch another lopsided win, it will be hard to deny Lincoln Riley's team a spot inside the top 25.
