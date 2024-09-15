Coaches Poll top 25: Georgia stays No. 1 in college football rankings for Week 4
There was some speculation that Georgia could lose its No. 1 position in the college football rankings this week after a subpar outing against Kentucky, and that Texas could jump the Bulldogs with what some pollsters believe is the win of the season after beating Michigan on the road two weeks ago.
What an active weekend of football it was.
Georgia looked lethargic against unranked Kentucky, pulling out a one-point win on the road.
LSU escaped South Carolina with questions on the defensive side of the ball.
Alabama pounded Wisconsin in Kalen DeBoer's first road trip.
Notre Dame regained some confidence by slapping Purdue around.
And, Oklahoma held off an upset-minded Tulane with the Vols visiting this week.
Where does that leave things in the updated rankings heading into next weekend? Here is where things stand in the Week 4 poll, according to the coaches' vote.
Coaches Poll top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (42)
- Texas (10)
- Ohio State (3)
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Missouri
- Utah
- Miami
- USC
- Oklahoma
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- LSU
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Louisville
- Iowa State
- Nebraska
- Memphis
- Texas A&M
- UNLV
Other teams receiving votes
Illinois 75; Washington State 38; Arizona 37; Northern Illinois 34; Syracuse 32
UCF 27; Pittsburgh 17; Iowa 17; Boise State 17; Arizona State 15; North Carolina 14
NC State 12; California 10; Indiana 7; Michigan State 6; Liberty 6; Boston College 6
BYU 3; Washington 2; Toledo 1; South Florida 1; San Jose State 1; James Madison 1
Teams that dropped out
No. 18 Arizona. The loss at Kansas State has the Wildcat offense reeling and out of the poll.
No. 22 Washington. Dropping a decision against Wazzu in the Apple Cup has the Huskies unranked and gave the Big Ten a black eye.
Coaches Poll biggest movers
UNLV (Up 9). A big move for this Group of Five hopeful after dumping Kansas on the road.
Memphis (Up 2). Another G5 team inching up the rankings after taking out Florida State.
Notre Dame (Up 1). An cathartic 66-7 drubbing at Purdue puts the Irish back in the win column.
