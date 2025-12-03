College Football Playoff bracket gets noteworthy update after Texas A&M loss
The regular season is over and now heading into Championship Saturday, members of the College Football Playoff selection committee have revealed their penultimate top 25 rankings and bracket projection.
And as expected, there have been some major changes, not only after Texas A&M lost its first game of the season, but also amid some unsettled business in the ACC title race and among the Group of Five contenders.
Miami remains the highest-ranked ACC team, but it will not play for the conference championship. That honor falls to Virginia and 7-5 Duke, but if the latter wins that game, it’s possible the ACC title holder won’t make the playoff at all.
If so, that would put newly-ranked James Madison in the playoff field.
In the Big 12, a BYU upset over Texas Tech for the conference title could put both those teams in the playoff, jeopardizing Notre Dame’s position.
Just 10 of the eventual 12 positions are currently filled, with the remaining two to be more convincingly decided after Championship Saturday.
The current College Football Playoff field
Ohio State. College football’s reigning national champion stayed undefeated by getting the Michigan-shaped monkey off their back in a big win at the Big House. We project they’ll beat Indiana for the Big Ten championship.
Indiana. Another historic season for Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers, who completed the school’s first-ever 12-0 undefeated season by smashing Purdue to book a date against the Buckeyes in their biggest challenge of the year.
Georgia. The defending SEC champs clinched a place in Atlanta after Texas A&M lost at Texas, and we expect the Bulldogs will finally get one over on the Crimson Tide and make it two-straight conference titles.
Texas Tech. The current favorite to win the Big 12 championship over challenger BYU, although we’ll see what actually happens in Arlington.
Oregon. Despite the one loss and not playing for the Big Ten title, the Ducks look to be a lock for the 12-team field.
Ole Miss. Amid questions that Lane Kiffin abandoning the program he helped build could cost the Rebels in the rankings, they actually rose one place in this week’s poll and are in position to host a first-round game.
Oklahoma. It appears the Sooners’ position is secure after avoiding a third loss by beating LSU in the regular season finale.
Notre Dame. Finishing with two losses, the Irish are in some peril with Miami sitting two spots behind them, and they could lose out if BYU wins the Big 12 title.
Alabama. Winning the Iron Bowl puts the Tide in a rematch against Georgia for the SEC championship.
Texas A&M. Losing their first game of the season in the last week of the season cost the Aggies four spots, but they’re still in play to host a first-round game at Kyle.
Who else? Virginia should be in, provided it wins the ACC title, and Tulane remains in the picture as it plays for the American, while James Madison could make it if they beat Troy for the Sun Belt and Duke wins the ACC.
What the College Football Playoff bracket looks like right now
First Round Byes
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Indiana
No. 3 Georgia
No. 4 Texas Tech
First Round Games
12 Conference champion at
5 Oregon
Winner plays 4 Texas Tech
Yes, the 12 seed is still up for grabs heading into Championship Saturday. The fifth-highest ranked conference champ gets the spot, depending on what happens this weekend.
11 Conference champion at
6 Ole Miss
Winner plays 3 Georgia
Likewise for the 11 position, which will be awarded to the fourth-highest conference champion. Whoever gets the nod goes to Oxford to play against the Lane Kiffin-less Rebels.
10 Notre Dame at
7 Texas A&M
Winner plays 2 Indiana
9 Alabama at
8 Oklahoma
Winner plays 1 Ohio State
First team out: BYU
Second team out: Miami
College Football Playoff top 25 rankings
Teams in bold would be in the College Football Playoff if it started today
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Miami
- Texas
- Vanderbilt
- Utah
- USC
- Virginia projected
- Arizona
- Michigan
- Tulane projected
- Houston
- Georgia Tech
- Iowa
- North Texas
- James Madison