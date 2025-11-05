College Football Playoff rankings go live: Who’s in? Who’s out?
Coming off an eventful weekend of upsets and prove-it moments for national title hopefuls, the College Football Playoff selection committee has revealed its first top 25 rankings.
As expected, the SEC dominated the proceedings, with six of the top-dozen teams in the initial rankings hailing from college football’s most dominant conference.
Notably, no Group of Five school was included in the first poll, a development worth watching going forward. If no G5 team were to make the final rankings, then the selection committee would merely pick what it thought was the best school for the 12th spot.
The committee departed from the wisdom of the AP top 25 voters by adding two teams that are currently unranked in that poll, including Pittsburgh and Iowa in their top 25.
Where do things stand in the first College Football Playoff rankings?
Let’s take a look at what teams landed where in the first top 25 poll, according to the selection committee, and then another glance at what the playoff would look like if it started today.
College Football Playoff rankings for Week 11
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Virginia
- Louisville
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Miami
- USC
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Washington
- Pittsburgh
- Tennessee
What the College Football Playoff would look like today
First Round Byes
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Indiana
No. 3 Texas A&M
No. 4 Alabama
First Round Games
For these purposes, we project Memphis will be the Group of Five selection in the College Football Playoff
12 Memphis at
5 Georgia
Winner plays 4 Alabama
9 Oregon at
8 Texas Tech
Winner at 1 Ohio State
11 Virginia at
6 Ole Miss
Winner at 3 Texas A&M
10 Notre Dame at
7 BYU
Winner at 2 Indiana
First team out: Texas
Second team out: Oklahoma
College football playoff rankings criteria
College Football Playoff selectors create top 25 rankings based on their evaluation of teams’ performance on the field.
The committee employs several metrics to select the best teams.
- Strength of schedule
- Head-to-head game results
- Results vs. teams in top 25 rankings
- Results vs. common opponents
- Conference championships
College Football Playoff electors also use advanced analytics to gauge teams’ play, but those numbers don’t play a formal role in the committee creating its top 25 rankings.
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams