College football rankings: BCS reveals Top 25 poll for Week 13
As expected, there was some notable movement around the top 25 college football rankings after a consequential weekend around the country that saw some ranked teams lose their games.
That was true in the College Football Playoff, as the selection committee had some decisions to make in the top-third of the rankings, and in their latest projection for the 12-team bracket seeding.
It’s a lot of the SEC and Big Ten at the top of the heap with just two regular season games left before Championship Saturday, but there’s still plenty to sort out among the top dozen teams in the country.
What would the BCS rankings have looked like this week?
Here’s what the old BCS computers would have made of the top 25 college football rankings moving into Week 13, thanks to the folks at BCSKnowHow.com.
College football rankings: BCS top 25 poll for Week 13
College Football Playoff rankings in parentheses
25. UNLV (24). Sitting in third place in the Mountain West, the Rebels have gained some ground at 8-2 that includes a win over the Kansas team that just beat undefeated BYU.
24. Missouri (23). Still hanging on in both rankings this week despite a loss at South Carolina, but pollsters still regard their losses as being of “quality.”
23. Kansas State (NR). Although the Wildcats dropped out of the selection committee’s rankings this week, the BCS computers are keeping them in consideration.
22. Arizona State (21). An up and comer in the Big 12 after moving into third place in the conference standings, ASU has a huge game at home against BYU this weekend.
21. Tulane (20). Thrashing Navy by a 35-0 count results in the Green Wave’s ninth-straight win and a date against Army in the AAC Championship Game.
20. Iowa State (22). The Cyclones are tied with the Sun Devils for that third-place spot in the Big 12 and stopped a two-game losing skid after beating Cincinnati this week.
19. South Carolina (18). A comeback win at home against Missouri has the Gamecocks looking like the most dangerous 7-3 team in college football, and likely at 8-3 with a game against Wofford this week.
18. Army (19). Having clinched a spot in the AAC title game looks good to the committee, but even better will be how the Black Knights play against Notre Dame this weekend.
17. Colorado (16). Sitting in second place in the Big 12 standings, the Buffaloes control their destiny in the conference title picture with an important date at Kansas on Saturday.
16. Clemson (17). A win on the road against Pittsburgh doesn’t look as impressive as it would have been a few weeks ago, but the Tigers are still in the ACC title picture.
15. Texas A&M (15). Trouncing New Mexico State at home last week doesn’t move the needle very much, but there’s a massive date against rival Texas in the season finale coming up.
14. Boise State (12). Still the favorite among Group of Five teams in the committee’s view as the Broncos have just a 3-point loss to current No. 1 Oregon this season.
13. BYU (14). The BCS computers also punished the Cougars pretty harshly for losing their first game of the season, but they’re still atop the Big 12 standings right now.
12. SMU (13). Undefeated in ACC play, the Mustangs are still in pole position in the conference with two winnable games against Virginia and Cal to close out.
11. Tennessee (11). The two-score loss at Georgia saw the committee and the BCS computers knocking the Vols out of the top 10 this week.
10. Miami (8). The BCS was a little harder on the Hurricanes, who are third in the ACC with games against Wake and at Syracuse coming up.
9. Ole Miss (9). That big win over Georgia two weeks ago carries a lot of weight both with the BCS computers and the selection committee after the Rebels had started 1-2 in SEC play.
8. Alabama (7). A rout against Mercer doesn’t change much for the Crimson Tide, who play at Oklahoma and against Auburn to finish the regular season.
7. Georgia (10). The computers gave Georgia a little more credit than the selection committee after an impressive win at home against Tennessee when everything was on the line.
6. Notre Dame (6). Still in the thick of the playoff picture, the Irish face an important test against undefeated Army at Yankee Stadium hoping to make another good impression.
5. Indiana (5). No change for the Hoosiers, who put their historic 10-0 start on the line in a huge game at Ohio State this weekend.
4. Penn State (4). This team should win out to close the regular season and is in prime position to earn an at-large bid out of the Big Ten.
3. Texas (3). Atop the SEC standings, the Longhorns host Kentucky this week before closing at Texas A&M in what could be the game of the season.
2. Ohio State (2). That one-point loss at Oregon keeps the Buckeyes in third place in the Big Ten, making next week’s meeting with Indiana of paramount importance.
1. Oregon (1). A closely-fought win at Wisconsin keeps the Ducks undefeated and in place to play in the Big Ten Championship Game.
