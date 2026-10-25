College Football Rankings: ESPN Reshuffles the New Top 25 Poll for Week 9

Chaos reigned for a second-straight week in college football, causing the various pollsters to reconsider who belongs where in the rankings going into Week 9.

That includes the College Football Power Index, a sometimes-controversial prediction model devised by ESPN’s algorithm, which set about re-sorting the top 25 poll after a Saturday in which seven of the AP ranked teams lost their games.

ESPN Reshuffles the New College Football Rankings for Week 9

25. USC

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Rankings change: Down 8

Jayden Maiava threw two first-quarter interceptions and the Trojans amassed just minus-17 rushing yards in a surprise 24-7 loss at Wisconsin. That puts Lincoln Riley’s squad at two losses with Ohio State coming to the Coliseum next week.

24. Kentucky

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Rankings change: Up 2

The Wildcats won their sixth-straight game of the season by taking apart Vanderbilt over the second half of Saturday’s matchup, moving into sole possession of first place in the SEC standings at the end of October at 7-1 overall. They go to rival Tennessee next for another proper test.

23. Arizona

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Rankings change: Up 10

The biggest positive mover in the ESPN rankings coming out of this weekend, the Wildcats won their fifth-straight game after dominating Iowa State in a 39-3 decision that puts them in a tie for second place in the competitive Big 12, and sets up a marquee test on the road against Texas Tech on Halloween.

22. Texas A&M

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Rankings change: Down 2

Marcel Reed recovered from two early giveaways, including a pick-six, to lead by a field goal in the third at Alabama, but the Aggies’ defense couldn’t stop the Tide from scoring two late touchdowns. A&M falls to 1-4 in SEC games, but still merits a ranking from ESPN’s algo.

21. Louisville

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Rankings change: Up 2

Still clinging to relevance in the ACC standings, the Cardinals are on a two-game win streak and return on Halloween against Stanford as a favorite and one of the most accomplished rushing teams in college football.

20. Northwestern

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Rankings change: Up 4

Another efficient offensive output from the Wildcats, combining for 502 yards to smash Rutgers in a 42-14 decision. That puts NU at 3-1 in Big Ten play, but now entering a critical stretch: at Oregon, against Iowa, and at Ohio State.

19. Oklahoma

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Rankings change: Up 3

John Mateer finally played some turnover-free football and led an efficient aerial attack to take down Mississippi State on the road and improve to 2-2 in SEC play. Still just a 4-3 football team, the Sooners face three ranked opponents going forward in a tough slate.

18. Houston

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Rankings change: None

College football’s most efficient offense couldn’t get past a key road test in Big 12 play, coming away from Utah with a 21-13 loss that sinks the Cougars to sixth in the conference. Now with losses to a pair of the conference’s two best teams, their playoff chances are in shambles.

17. Florida

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Rankings change: Up 2

Alternating between college football’s hottest and coldest team, the Gators had Saturday off to prepare for the Cocktail Party against Georgia on Halloween. Right now, they’re hotter than usual after knocking off 7th ranked Texas in Austin two Saturdays ago.

16. Wake Forest

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Rankings change: None

Just a 13-point loss to Miami keeps the Demon Deacons from being undefeated. Since then, they won four-straight games, averaging 45 points per game in that stretch while allowing just 8. Second in the ACC, they host Virginia next.

15. BYU

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Rankings change: None

Coming off a gutsy win over Notre Dame last weekend, the Cougars couldn’t do enough in their first loss of the season, on the road to unranked UCF, giving them just a little less margin for error going forward in what’s shaping up to be a tight Big 12 title hunt.

14. Texas Tech

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Rankings change: Down 5

Defense was supposed to be the calling card for the reigning Big 12 champions this year, but the unit was outgunned in a surprising 37-24 loss at Cincinnati. That throws the Red Raiders’ repeat bid into some doubt, and especially their College Football Playoff hopes.

13. Nebraska

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Rankings change: Up 2

ESPN’s efficiency metrics still really like what the Cornhuskers have done, even on a two-game losing streak where they scored 31 combined points. But those were both competitive 3-point losses, to Indiana and Oregon.

12. Tennessee

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Rankings change: None

Big Orange rebounded from trailing by 2 touchdowns early at South Carolina, but they ultimately couldn’t complete the comeback as the Gamecocks kicked the game-winner as time expired. A week after beating Bama, the Vols are now 3-2 in the SEC going into the Kentucky game.

11. Oregon

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Rankings change: Down 1

This might be it for the Ducks. A preseason favorite from the Big Ten to contend for the national championship, instead an ugly 21-10 loss at Illinois in which they didn’t score any second-half points drops them to 4-3 and an afterthought. Why are they ranked here? Who knows?

10. Utah

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Rankings change: Up 3

Utes quarterback Davon Dampier had a day, rushing for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns to do the job against Big 12 challenger Houston, moving into the top position in the Big 12 standings near the end of October. Now they face an interesting stretch at Cincinnati, at home to rival BYU, and at Arizona.

9. Ole Miss

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Rankings change: Up 2

The Rebels coughed up a 24-3 deficit on the road against Texas, but put up 21 unanswered points and had a chance to win in the last second. That effort actually improved their ranking this week, but ultimately fell short on the field, giving Ole Miss a second loss, and Trinidad Chambliss had 3 interceptions, a career-high mark.

8. Texas

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Rankings change: Down 1

A great first half, a lousy third quarter, and a late comeback will mute some of the Longhorns’ and Arch Manning’s critics for a time, and give some needed life to their fragile College Football Playoff hopes after ending a two-game losing skid by getting past Ole Miss at home.

7. LSU

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Rankings change: Up 1

Sam Leavitt had 261 first-half passing yards and finished with four all-purpose touchdowns in a key win at Auburn to put LSU at 3-2 in SEC play. But after taking a rest next week, the Tigers host Alabama and Texas and then go to Tennessee in a stretch that will determine if this is really a playoff team.

6. Indiana

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Rankings change: Down 1

There are real concerns around the Hoosiers’ offense, which needed overtime to score its first touchdown of the day and just beat Michigan on the road. That ended a 59-year drought for IU winning at the Big House, but how far can this unit go?

5. Alabama

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Rankings change: Up 1

Desperate to avoid a third-straight loss, especially to lowly Texas A&M at home, the Crimson Tide played it close for a while, but its two fourth quarter touchdowns ultimately decided it. Bama is 6-2 going into road dates at LSU and Vanderbilt.

4. Georgia

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Rankings change: Down 1

The reigning SEC champs took a minor tumble after losing to unranked Auburn as the No. 1 team last week. They didn’t play in Week 8, but the Bulldogs get a chance at redemption against a resurgent Florida rival before a critical road test at Ole Miss.

3. Miami

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Rankings change: Up 1

No player in Miami history ever had 15-plus catches, 180-plus receiving yards, and 2-plus touchdowns in a single game until now. Malachi Toney went off against the Pitt defense to help the Canes cruise to 7-0. They tangle with Bill Belichick next.

2. Notre Dame

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Rankings change: None

Off on Saturday, the Irish need to rebound from the loss at BYU the weekend prior, especially considering they don’t exactly have any other quality wins to lean on. They get a tune-up against Navy before hosting Miami in a season-defining matchup.

1. Ohio State

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Rankings change: None

Idle this past weekend, the Buckeyes need to get their house in order at quarterback after Julian Sayin’s shoulder injury to ensure they can get the most out of Jeremiah Smith and preserve their College Football Playoff chances. They go to USC next.