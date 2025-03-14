Ranking college football's toughest schedules in the 2025 season
Playing a quality schedule is more important now than ever before, with good competition being a key metric for the College Football Playoff selection committee to determine whether a team belongs in the rankings and in the national championship field.
Now after the playoff expanded from four to 12 teams last postseason, there's a little more leeway in the committee's decision, but looking good on the field will always be a top priority.
But the name of the game is still to win all you can. These teams could have the most difficult path when the 2025 season kicks off, according to the ESPN preseason rankings.
10. Texas A&M
Texas A&M schedule: vs. UTSA, vs. Utah State, at Notre Dame, vs. Auburn, vs. Mississippi State, vs. Florida, at Arkansas, at LSU, at Missouri, vs. South Carolina, vs. Samford, at Texas
Need to know: These rankings give the Aggies a projected win total of 8.1 games, but they face a tough test on the road to the Irish in addition to three late road trips, and a date in Austin against the Longhorns.
9. LSU
LSU schedule: at Clemson, vs. Louisiana Tech, vs. Florida, vs. Southeastern Louisiana, at Ole Miss, vs. South Carolina, at Vanderbilt, vs. Texas A&M, at Alabama, vs. Arkansas, vs. Western Kentucky, at Oklahoma
Need to know: Coming off a 9-win season, Brian Kelly needs to prove his program isn't regressing, but this projection finds LSU with 8.3 wins against a schedule that includes road dates at Ole Miss and Alabama.
8. Kentucky
Kentucky schedule: vs. Toledo, vs. Ole Miss, vs. Eastern Michigan, at South Carolina, at Georgia, vs. Texas. vs. Tennessee, at Auburn, vs. Florida, vs. Tennessee Tech, at Vanderbilt, at Louisville
Need to know: Kentucky is projected to win 5.2 games against this tough slate with five brutal games in its first six weeks, including two straight on the road against the Gamecocks and Bulldogs.
7. South Carolina
South Carolina schedule: vs. Virginia Tech, vs. SC State, vs. Vanderbilt, at Missouri, vs. Kentucky, at LSU, vs. Oklahoma, vs. Alabama, at Ole Miss, at Texas A&M, vs. Coastal Carolina, vs. Clemson
Need to know: Plenty of analysts thought this was a CFP-worthy team a year ago, but this year they'll have to prove it, projected to win 7.2 games against this slate of opponents
6. Mississippi State
Mississippi State schedule: at Southern Miss, vs. Arizona State, vs. Alcorn State, vs. NIU, vs. Tennessee, at Texas A&M, at Florida, vs. Texas, at Arkansas, vs. Georgia, at Missouri, vs. Ole Miss
Need to know: Coming off a winless SEC campaign a year ago in Jeff Lebby's debut as head coach, the Bulldogs face another gauntlet, including a date against the defending Big 12 champ at home. ESPN projects 4.1 wins this season.
5. Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt schedule: vs. Charleston Southern, at Virginia Tech, at South Carolina, vs. Georgia State, vs. Utah State, at Alabama, vs. LSU, vs. Missouri, at Texas, vs. Auburn, vs. Kentucky, at Tennessee
Need to know: Vandy has the tools to pull off another strong season, especially with quarterback Diego Pavia under center again, but it has to get through a very tough couple of road games. This ranking projects the Dores will win just 4.6 games.
4. Wisconsin
Wisconsin schedule: vs. Miami (OH), vs. MTSU, at Alabama, vs. Maryland, at Michigan, vs. Iowa, vs. Ohio State, at Oregon, vs. Washington, at Indiana, vs. Illinois, at Minnesota
Need to know: This projection gives the Badgers 5 wins against a schedule that includes trips to Alabama, Michigan, and Oregon, and a home test against the defending champion Buckeyes.
3. Arkansas
Arkansas schedule: vs. Alabama A&M, vs. Arkansas State, at Ole Miss, at Memphis, vs. Notre Dame, at Tennessee, vs. Texas A&M, vs. Auburn, vs. Mississippi State, at LSU, at Texas, vs. Missouri
Need to know: That run from Week 3 until mid-October will show us if the Razorbacks have what it takes to move forward and not regress in 2025, not to mention a two-week road trip against LSU and Texas. All told, this projection has the Hogs winning 5.3 games.
2. Florida
Florida schedule: vs. LIU, vs USF, at LSU, at Miami, vs. Texas, at Texas A&M, vs. Mississippi State, vs. Georgia, at Kentucky, at Ole Miss, at Tennessee, vs. Florida State
Need to know: The Gators could win as many as 7 games in 2025 according to these rankings, with three tough road games early on, including a rematch against Miami with old Georgia nemesis Carson Beck now under center there, and two more late in the year against a challenging SEC slate.
1. Oklahoma
Oklahoma schedule: vs. Illinois State, vs. Michigan, at Temple, vs. Auburn, vs. Kent State, vs. Texas, at South Carolina, vs. Ole Miss, at Tennessee, at Alabama, vs. Missouri, vs. LSU
Need to know: Brent Venables isn't quite on the hot seat, but people are starting to ask questions after a forgettable SEC debut last year, and this fall won't be any easier, as these projection finds the Sooners winning 6.3 games.
