Ranking college football's toughest schedules in the 2025 season

These are the most difficult paths in college football, looking ahead to the 2025 schedule, according to a new preseason ESPN ranking.

Playing a quality schedule is more important now than ever before, with good competition being a key metric for the College Football Playoff selection committee to determine whether a team belongs in the rankings and in the national championship field.

Now after the playoff expanded from four to 12 teams last postseason, there's a little more leeway in the committee's decision, but looking good on the field will always be a top priority.

But the name of the game is still to win all you can. These teams could have the most difficult path when the 2025 season kicks off, according to the ESPN preseason rankings.

10. Texas A&M

Texas A&M schedule: vs. UTSA, vs. Utah State, at Notre Dame, vs. Auburn, vs. Mississippi State, vs. Florida, at Arkansas, at LSU, at Missouri, vs. South Carolina, vs. Samford, at Texas

Need to know: These rankings give the Aggies a projected win total of 8.1 games, but they face a tough test on the road to the Irish in addition to three late road trips, and a date in Austin against the Longhorns.

9. LSU

LSU schedule: at Clemson, vs. Louisiana Tech, vs. Florida, vs. Southeastern Louisiana, at Ole Miss, vs. South Carolina, at Vanderbilt, vs. Texas A&M, at Alabama, vs. Arkansas, vs. Western Kentucky, at Oklahoma

Need to know: Coming off a 9-win season, Brian Kelly needs to prove his program isn't regressing, but this projection finds LSU with 8.3 wins against a schedule that includes road dates at Ole Miss and Alabama.

8. Kentucky

Kentucky schedule: vs. Toledo, vs. Ole Miss, vs. Eastern Michigan, at South Carolina, at Georgia, vs. Texas. vs. Tennessee, at Auburn, vs. Florida, vs. Tennessee Tech, at Vanderbilt, at Louisville

Need to know: Kentucky is projected to win 5.2 games against this tough slate with five brutal games in its first six weeks, including two straight on the road against the Gamecocks and Bulldogs.

7. South Carolina

South Carolina schedule: vs. Virginia Tech, vs. SC State, vs. Vanderbilt, at Missouri, vs. Kentucky, at LSU, vs. Oklahoma, vs. Alabama, at Ole Miss, at Texas A&M, vs. Coastal Carolina, vs. Clemson

Need to know: Plenty of analysts thought this was a CFP-worthy team a year ago, but this year they'll have to prove it, projected to win 7.2 games against this slate of opponents

6. Mississippi State

Mississippi State schedule: at Southern Miss, vs. Arizona State, vs. Alcorn State, vs. NIU, vs. Tennessee, at Texas A&M, at Florida, vs. Texas, at Arkansas, vs. Georgia, at Missouri, vs. Ole Miss

Need to know: Coming off a winless SEC campaign a year ago in Jeff Lebby's debut as head coach, the Bulldogs face another gauntlet, including a date against the defending Big 12 champ at home. ESPN projects 4.1 wins this season.

5. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt schedule: vs. Charleston Southern, at Virginia Tech, at South Carolina, vs. Georgia State, vs. Utah State, at Alabama, vs. LSU, vs. Missouri, at Texas, vs. Auburn, vs. Kentucky, at Tennessee

Need to know: Vandy has the tools to pull off another strong season, especially with quarterback Diego Pavia under center again, but it has to get through a very tough couple of road games. This ranking projects the Dores will win just 4.6 games.

4. Wisconsin

Wisconsin schedule: vs. Miami (OH), vs. MTSU, at Alabama, vs. Maryland, at Michigan, vs. Iowa, vs. Ohio State, at Oregon, vs. Washington, at Indiana, vs. Illinois, at Minnesota

Need to know: This projection gives the Badgers 5 wins against a schedule that includes trips to Alabama, Michigan, and Oregon, and a home test against the defending champion Buckeyes.

3. Arkansas

Arkansas schedule: vs. Alabama A&M, vs. Arkansas State, at Ole Miss, at Memphis, vs. Notre Dame, at Tennessee, vs. Texas A&M, vs. Auburn, vs. Mississippi State, at LSU, at Texas, vs. Missouri

Need to know: That run from Week 3 until mid-October will show us if the Razorbacks have what it takes to move forward and not regress in 2025, not to mention a two-week road trip against LSU and Texas. All told, this projection has the Hogs winning 5.3 games.

2. Florida

Florida schedule: vs. LIU, vs USF, at LSU, at Miami, vs. Texas, at Texas A&M, vs. Mississippi State, vs. Georgia, at Kentucky, at Ole Miss, at Tennessee, vs. Florida State

Need to know: The Gators could win as many as 7 games in 2025 according to these rankings, with three tough road games early on, including a rematch against Miami with old Georgia nemesis Carson Beck now under center there, and two more late in the year against a challenging SEC slate.

1. Oklahoma

Oklahoma schedule: vs. Illinois State, vs. Michigan, at Temple, vs. Auburn, vs. Kent State, vs. Texas, at South Carolina, vs. Ole Miss, at Tennessee, at Alabama, vs. Missouri, vs. LSU

Need to know: Brent Venables isn't quite on the hot seat, but people are starting to ask questions after a forgettable SEC debut last year, and this fall won't be any easier, as these projection finds the Sooners winning 6.3 games.

James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

