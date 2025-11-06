College Football HQ

SEC powerhouse emerges as most watched team in college football through Week 10

These are the most watched teams in college football through this week, according to the Nielsen ratings.

James Parks

Ranking college football's most watched teams in 2025
Ranking college football's most watched teams in 2025 / USA Today Sports | Imagn
In this story:

Interest remains as high as ever with college football moving into the final month of the 2025 regular season as conference title races heat up and with fans getting their first look at the official selection committee rankings, but some teams are definitely getting more attention from others when looking at the latest Nielsen ratings.

College football was among Nielsen’s 10 most-watched live sports events last week, going toe to toe with the NFL and the World Series in recent days.

Now, the 10 most-watched college football teams have been revealed as we move into November, predictably led by the SEC as the national ratings powerhouse.

Here are the most watched teams entering Week 11, according to the official Nielsen Big Data + Panel data, listed by average viewers per game.

Ranking college football’s most-watched teams in 2025

10. Ole Miss

Ole Miss
Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ole Miss viewers: 4.65 million

The one-loss Rebels moved into the top-ten of these rankings coming out of last weekend, coming off the program’s triumphant win on the road against Oklahoma, and moving definitely into the SEC title race and the College Football Playoff picture.

9. Florida State

Florida State
Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State viewers: 4.92 million

Interest remains high in the Seminoles even if the program has failed to return that interest with quality football. Florida State’s big win over Alabama in the opener fueled curiosity in the program, with almost 11 people watching, and its loss to Miami averaged around 6 million.

8. Florida

Florida
Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Florida viewers: 5.67 million

Likewise for the Gators, whose fans still held out some glimmer of hope for this season after a strong finish in 2024, but ultimately the Billy Napier era came crashing to its inevitable conclusion, not without playing a big game against LSU in front of 7.6 million viewers.

7. Oklahoma

Oklahoma
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma viewers: 6.07 million

A strong start for the Sooners in their second season in the SEC, pulling out a key victory at home against Michigan that saw 9.7 million people tune in, and OU played in two other marquee games, albeit both losses, against Texas and Ole Miss.

6. LSU

LSU
SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU viewers: 6.24 million

LSU played in three games with more than 6 million average viewers and nearly got a fourth, even if the results haven’t been what fans were hoping for, falling to 5-3 and pulling the plug on Brian Kelly.

5. Ohio State

Ohio State
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State viewers: 6.26 million

College football’s reigning national champion made history by playing the most-watched Week 1 game in history, as nearly 17 million viewers tuned in to watch the Buckeyes beat preseason No. 1 Texas in the Horseshoe, and more than 7 million watched them beat up on Penn State last weekend.

4. Texas

Texas
Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Texas viewers: 6.48 million

Viewership has remained very steady for the Longhorns even after the Week 1 loss at Ohio State, with fans tuning in to see when, or if, Arch Manning would finally play up to all that potential, although the quarterback is starting to look a lot better recently.

3. Tennessee

Tennessee
Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee viewers: 7.03 million

Big Orange has played in two of college football’s most-watched games, first in the Week 3 matchup against Georgia that came down to the wire, the second biggest ratings matchup of 2025, and the Third Saturday in October game against Alabama, both costly losses for the Vols.

2. Georgia

Georgia
Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Georgia viewers: 7.63 million

Almost 13 million people watched as the Bulldogs pulled off a huge come-from-behind win at Tennessee early this season, and nearly 10 million tuned in to watch them make another crucial comeback in a win over then-undefeated Ole Miss. Georgia’s win over Florida led the way last weekend with 7.8 million.

1. Alabama

Alabama
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Alabama viewers: 7.91 million

Alabama’s season-opening loss to Florida State got plenty of exposure, leading to speculation that Kalen DeBoer may be on the outs, but the Crimson Tide’s seven-game win streak since then has proved that narrative wrong, with nearly 8 million people watching every week.

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.

