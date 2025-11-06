SEC powerhouse emerges as most watched team in college football through Week 10
Interest remains as high as ever with college football moving into the final month of the 2025 regular season as conference title races heat up and with fans getting their first look at the official selection committee rankings, but some teams are definitely getting more attention from others when looking at the latest Nielsen ratings.
College football was among Nielsen’s 10 most-watched live sports events last week, going toe to toe with the NFL and the World Series in recent days.
Now, the 10 most-watched college football teams have been revealed as we move into November, predictably led by the SEC as the national ratings powerhouse.
Here are the most watched teams entering Week 11, according to the official Nielsen Big Data + Panel data, listed by average viewers per game.
Ranking college football’s most-watched teams in 2025
10. Ole Miss
Ole Miss viewers: 4.65 million
The one-loss Rebels moved into the top-ten of these rankings coming out of last weekend, coming off the program’s triumphant win on the road against Oklahoma, and moving definitely into the SEC title race and the College Football Playoff picture.
9. Florida State
Florida State viewers: 4.92 million
Interest remains high in the Seminoles even if the program has failed to return that interest with quality football. Florida State’s big win over Alabama in the opener fueled curiosity in the program, with almost 11 people watching, and its loss to Miami averaged around 6 million.
8. Florida
Florida viewers: 5.67 million
Likewise for the Gators, whose fans still held out some glimmer of hope for this season after a strong finish in 2024, but ultimately the Billy Napier era came crashing to its inevitable conclusion, not without playing a big game against LSU in front of 7.6 million viewers.
7. Oklahoma
Oklahoma viewers: 6.07 million
A strong start for the Sooners in their second season in the SEC, pulling out a key victory at home against Michigan that saw 9.7 million people tune in, and OU played in two other marquee games, albeit both losses, against Texas and Ole Miss.
6. LSU
LSU viewers: 6.24 million
LSU played in three games with more than 6 million average viewers and nearly got a fourth, even if the results haven’t been what fans were hoping for, falling to 5-3 and pulling the plug on Brian Kelly.
5. Ohio State
Ohio State viewers: 6.26 million
College football’s reigning national champion made history by playing the most-watched Week 1 game in history, as nearly 17 million viewers tuned in to watch the Buckeyes beat preseason No. 1 Texas in the Horseshoe, and more than 7 million watched them beat up on Penn State last weekend.
4. Texas
Texas viewers: 6.48 million
Viewership has remained very steady for the Longhorns even after the Week 1 loss at Ohio State, with fans tuning in to see when, or if, Arch Manning would finally play up to all that potential, although the quarterback is starting to look a lot better recently.
3. Tennessee
Tennessee viewers: 7.03 million
Big Orange has played in two of college football’s most-watched games, first in the Week 3 matchup against Georgia that came down to the wire, the second biggest ratings matchup of 2025, and the Third Saturday in October game against Alabama, both costly losses for the Vols.
2. Georgia
Georgia viewers: 7.63 million
Almost 13 million people watched as the Bulldogs pulled off a huge come-from-behind win at Tennessee early this season, and nearly 10 million tuned in to watch them make another crucial comeback in a win over then-undefeated Ole Miss. Georgia’s win over Florida led the way last weekend with 7.8 million.
1. Alabama
Alabama viewers: 7.91 million
Alabama’s season-opening loss to Florida State got plenty of exposure, leading to speculation that Kalen DeBoer may be on the outs, but the Crimson Tide’s seven-game win streak since then has proved that narrative wrong, with nearly 8 million people watching every week.