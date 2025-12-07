College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll after Championship Week

Championship Saturday is in the books and College Football Playoff Selection Sunday is upon us, and with changes around the top-ten of the polls, AP top 25 voters face something of a dilemma on how to sort teams in the updated college football rankings.

Who's moving up? Who's moving down?

One thing we know: there will be a new No. 1 team in the rankings. Reigning national champion Ohio State will lose that position after falling to still-undefeated Indiana in the Big Ten championship.

Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll

Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Bowl Season

25. North Texas. While the Mean Green did not look their usual selves in the loss to Tulane with the American championship on the line, they also have a win over ranked Navy that could save them.

24. Missouri. AP pollsters put the Tigers back in the rankings last week after winning their eighth game of the season, and they should stay in the poll this week, too.

23. Georgia Tech. What had been an 8-0 season became a 9-3 season after the Jackets dropped three of their last four games, allowing over 40 points in two of them.

22. Navy. Just the matchup against Army remains for the Midshipmen to make it 10 wins this season.

21. Virginia. They came back late to tie it up against underdog Duke, but the Cavs couldn’t stop a touchdown in overtime and failed to secure the ACC championship.

20. Arizona. Voters put the Wildcats in the poll last week after their signature win over rival Arizona State.

19. Tulane. We should see the Green Wave get a boost of confidence from the AP voters after dominating North Texas to win the American championship and book a place in the College Football Playoff.

18. James Madison. Champions of the Sun Belt, the Dukes could be in line for the last spot in the playoff after Virginia lost the ACC championship to the 8-5 Sun Devils.

17. Michigan. Coming off the loss to Ohio State last weekend, the Wolverines await their bowl placement.

16. USC. There’s a chance at a 10-win season if they can win the bowl game, but the Trojans still expect playoff-caliber football in the future.

15. Utah. The Utes won 10 games in the regular season and will look to make it 11 as they await their bowl assignment.

14. Texas. Those three losses will ultimately conspire against the Longhorns’ playoff ambition, but they can win a 10th game in the bowl.

13. BYU. Apart from one quick touchdown drive, the Cougars couldn’t muster much of anything else in the face of Texas Tech’s defense in a losing effort for the Big 12 championship, and with it their shot at the College Football Playoff.

12. Alabama. Ty Simpson was under constant duress and the Tide ran for minus-3 yards in a three-touchdown loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, a result that puts their playoff ambitions in peril heading into Selection Sunday.

11. Vanderbilt. A season to remember for the Commodores, who gave head coach Clark Lea a new deal as a reward, and they can win 11 games in a season for the first time in school history when they get to the bowl.

10. Miami. Despite not playing for the ACC championship, the Hurricanes could benefit from Alabama’s loss to Georgia and find their way in the College Football Playoff, sitting neck-and-neck with the Notre Dame team they beat head-to-head.

9. Notre Dame. Alabama’s lopsided loss helps the Irish in the committee room, so they should be a sure thing for the playoff.

8. Oklahoma. The Sooners’ defense did enough to get them into the playoff bracket and stay there with a strong late-season push, but we’ll see if John Mateer gets more production from this offense once the postseason begins.

7. Texas A&M. No shot at the SEC championship after losing to Texas last weekend, but still a strong-enough resume to host a first-round playoff game, surely.

6. Ole Miss. No Lane Kiffin, no problem. At least for now, as the Rebels’ playoff hopes look safe, but we’ll see how they respond once they get back on the field.

5. Oregon. The one-loss Ducks are in the playoff and set to host a first-round game.

4. Ohio State. Just 10 points for this dynamic offense as the reigning national champs lost their first game of the season to a better Indiana squad in the Big Ten title bout. Now they await to see what the selectors make of their 3-point loss.

3. Texas Tech. What might be college football’s best defense, and what is definitely the best in school history, dominated BYU behind Ben Roberts’ two interceptions to win the Big 12 championship and punch a ticket to the playoff.

2. Georgia. For the second-straight year, the Bulldogs are the SEC champions, this time after smashing the Crimson Tide and likely booking a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff in the process.

1. Indiana. Curt Cignetti keeps making history, as the Hoosiers complete their first 13-0 season and are Big Ten champions for the first time since 1967. And they’re the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. What a world.