Ranking college football's 10 surprise teams in 2024, per Phil Steele
With the historic expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams this season, the race for the national championship is about to open up in a way it never has been before.
And that means more teams will have a chance to play their way into contention for the title, provided they can finish the regular season as one of the 12 best teams in the rankings.
What schools are in position to take advantage of the new situation?Preseason college football magazine publisher Phil Steele revealed his nominations for the 10 teams that can surprise fans can make some noise this season.
Ranking 10 Surprise College Football Teams in 2024
10. SMU
Rhett Lashlee steps into Year 3 as the reigning American champion coming off an 11-win season heading into the expanded ACC. While few analysts project the Mustangs will contend for the league crown this year, but aside from dates against Louisville and Florida State, there are winnable games that could put this team in the AP rankings.
9. Virginia Tech
Coming into his third year as head coach, Brent Pry has the best of both worlds, boasting both depth and continuity, with an expected 22 starters coming back, including the entire offense. That includes Kyron Drones, a potential breakout star at quarterback who helped lead an offensive revival late last season.
8. LSU
Major questions remain around LSU's shot at the SEC and the playoff given its lamentable performance on defense a year ago, plus the departure of Heisman quarterback Jayden Daniels, key receivers, and defensive personnel. Blake Baker steps in to revive the Tigers' defense while Garrett Nussmeier is more than capable of stabilizing the offense this fall.
7. Iowa
Kirk Ferentz returns another strong defensive core at all levels to repeat last year's success on that side of the ball, but there is still the question of replacing corner Cooper DeJean. After ranking last nationally in offense a year ago, Tim Lester steps in with an eye towards moving the ball downfield with Cade McNamara returning from injury, as is tight end Luke Lachey.
6. Kansas State
The expanded Big 12 looks very competitive at the top this fall, with several credible contenders, among them a Wildcats team that, although it loses veteran quarterback Will Howard, also returns Avery Johnson. He accounted for 4 total TDs in the bowl game. Incoming transfer back Dylan Edwards should pair well with returner DJ Giddens.
5. Miami
Few college football teams did as much important work in the transfer portal as the Hurricanes, who added dynamic quarterback Cameron Ward, veteran tailback Damien Martinez, and wide receiver Sam Brown, among key defensive acquisitions. But that firepower taking The U anywhere special depends on how well Mario Cristobal can repair the secondary.
4. Oklahoma State
Somewhat overlooked in the new Big 12, the Cowboys boast an expected 20 returning starters all over the field. And that includes an offense that gets star rusher Ollie Gordon back after leading college football in rushing last season. And he's working behind a solid line and in tandem with veteran quarterback Alan Bowman making his return.
3. Florida State
Branding the reigning ACC champs as a surprise team might itself be a surprise, but the Seminoles oversaw a talent exodus at key positions this offseason. Not to worry, though: Mike Norvell worked the transfer portal hard, bringing on quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, wideouts Jalen Brown and Malik Benson, and edge rusher Marvin Jones, Jr. from Georgia, among others. They should keep Florida State in the thick of the ACC again.
2. Clemson
Defense should once again be the strength of Clemson's roster, even when accounting for personnel losses in the secondary. But the Tigers' recent playoff absence largely stems from the offense lacking big-play threats, especially at receiver. Until that gets fixed, Garrett Riley's offense won't be able to take that great leap forward, even with a budding star like Cade Klubnik in at quarterback.
1. Utah
One of college football's decisive home-field advantages, another physical defensive rotation, the return of quarterback Cameron Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe, the addition of transfer wideout Dorian Singer, and a competitive Big 12 make the Utes a contender for the expanded playoff.
