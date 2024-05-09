ChatGPT Rankings for College Football's Best Modern Teams
Modern times have given fans some of the best college football players and teams in the sport's 150-year-plus history, as offenses have opened things up, play-callers have become more creative, and players got bigger, faster, and stronger.
But what college football teams have dominated the modern era? To answer that question, let's use a modern method. We asked artificial intelligence to rank the 10 best national championship teams of the 21st century, or roughly during the BCS and College Football Playoff era.
Ranking College Football's Best Modern National Champions
According to ChatGPT
1. Miami (2001)
ChatGPT says: Known as one of the most dominant college football teams ever, their exceptional speed, skill, and depth on both sides of the ball led to an undefeated season and a championship win.
College Football HQ says: Some analysts still call the '01 Hurricanes as college football's single-greatest team, beating opponents by 33 points per game, was ranked No. 1 in overall defense and No. 3 in offense, and produced 17 eventual first-round NFL Draft picks.
2. USC (2004)
ChatGPT says: Led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Matt Leinart and dynamic running back Reggie Bush, this team boasted an explosive offense that set numerous records en route to a national title.
College Football HQ says: "Leave No Doubt" was the Trojans' motto coming into '04 after they split a natty with LSU the year before, earning AP honors, but wanted to prove it on the field in the BCS game. A convincing 55-19 win over Oklahoma indeed left no doubt.
3. Florida State (1999)
ChatGPT says: With a powerful offense led by quarterback Chris Weinke and a suffocating defense, the Seminoles went undefeated and showcased incredible talent across the board.
College Football HQ says: FSU became the first wire-to-wire No. 1 team in college football history, culminating in head coach Bobby Bowden's 13th straight winning season in the top-five of the rankings.
4. Alabama (2020)
ChatGPT says: Led by Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith and an exceptional roster of talent, this team showcased a relentless offense and dominant defense, capturing the championship with ease.
College Football HQ says: Nothing was normal about the Covid season, except for the Crimson Tide, which ran through the SEC by scoring an average of 48.5 points per game, the most by any Nick Saban team.
5. LSU (2019)
ChatGPT says: Led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, the Tigers boasted a high-powered offense that shattered records and showcased exceptional talent at every position.
College Football HQ says: Burrow's arrival at LSU was a revelation, as the quarterback electrified an attack that included a historic 60 touchdown passes and an average of 48.4 points per game, as the Tigers beat seven top-10 ranked teams en route to the title.
6. Florida State (2013)
ChatGPT says: Behind Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jameis Winston and a suffocating defense, the Seminoles went undefeated and demonstrated a remarkable level of skill and dominance.
College Football HQ says: FSU won a school-record 14 games that season and became technically the most dominant team ever, winning games by a 39.5 point margin, leading the NCAA with 94 total touchdowns.
7. Clemson (2018)
ChatGPT says: Led by freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence and an elite defensive unit, this team showcased an impressive blend of talent, precision, and dominance on their path to the national championship.
College Football HQ says: Clemson became the first team since Penn in 1897 to win 15 games in a single season while averaging 45 points per game offensively, and allowing just 13 from opponents while stacking up 54 sacks, the most nationally.
8. Texas (2005)
ChatGPT says: Led by quarterback Vince Young, this team overcame tremendous odds and showcased resilience and talent to secure a thrilling championship victory against the USC Trojans.
College Football HQ says: We have to take issue with the idea that Texas faced "tremendous odds" in 2005 given its success the year before that included a Rose Bowl victory. Texas scored a record 652 points and took down USC when Young scored college football's most famous touchdown.
9. Alabama (2009)
ChatGPT says: Anchored by a ferocious defense and a strong rushing attack, this team displayed exceptional talent and determination throughout the season, culminating in a dominant championship performance.
College Football HQ says: The first step in Nick Saban's effort to build college football's greatest dynasty, tailback Mark Ingram won the school's first Heisman Trophy, and the Crimson Tide ran the table for the ninth time since 1925 after beating Texas in the BCS National Championship Game.
10. Auburn (2010)
ChatGPT says: Led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Cam Newton, this team possessed a potent offense and showcased remarkable talent, particularly in their ability to come back from deficits and win those games.
College Football HQ says: Newton led college football with 51 total touchdowns in head coach Gene Chizik's second season, beating four ranked teams on the schedule, and came back from a 24-0 deficit against Alabama to win by a single point, the biggest turnaround in Iron Bowl history.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams