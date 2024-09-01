College football rankings: Predicting top 25 teams moving up, down after Week 1
The full opening weekend of the 2024 college football is more or less in the books, with most games having been played, although we won't see the next official AP top 25 rankings released until Tuesday after all the games are finally played following the Labor Day holiday.
And although it's never a great idea to overreact too much after just one game, it's clear we learned a few things on the field, and now it's time to make our weekly predictions for the upcoming college football rankings.
Moving down: Texas A&M
Mike Elko's debut at Kyle Field was a closely-fought battle against Notre Dame and the No. 20 Aggies' defensive front held firm for much of it, but couldn't hold off a late push by the Irish, who scored 10 unanswered points after A&M tied it at 13 in the fourth.
The offense scored just one touchdown and averaged under 4 yards per carry while Conner Weigman didn't score and had two interceptions. Notre Dame held the A&M quarterback to a 3.3 yard per throw average and just 12 completions.
Moving up: Miami
Thanks to some chaos at the top of the ACC early on, and the Hurricanes' inspired output on the road in a 41-17 win at Florida, suddenly No. 19 Miami looks to be destined for finer things.
Transfer quarterback Cam Ward made a great first impression, passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns in a game where Miami dominated both lines of scrimmage and led from start to finish.
Ward could be the dynamic presence the Hurricanes have lacked at the quarterback position, boasting a combination of alert, precise passing and strategic rushing ability.
Moving down: Clemson
Those lingering questions around whether Clemson could finally take a badly-needed jump on the offensive side of the ball continue to be answered in the negative.
Cade Klubnik didn't throw a touchdown pass, and this unit failed to get in the end zone entirely, in a 34-3 loss to No. 1 Georgia that has thrown Dabo Swinney into a hornet's nest of criticism. Again.
Swinney's reluctance to use the transfer portal has been called into question, and critics have raised doubts about his ability to properly develop in-house talent amid Clemson's absence from the College Football Playoff since the 2020 season. Games like this will only amplify that criticism.
Moving up: Tennessee
Expect the Vols to be a main beneficiary not only of their own superb debut performance in a 69-3 rout against Chattanooga, but also Clemson's uninspired play against Georgia, in the new rankings.
Nico Iamaleava took the reins at QB1 in a big way, establishing a school-record 314 first-half passing yards and posting three touchdowns.
And the front seven looks as advertised, too, smothering the Mocs' ground game to just 74 yards, overall a very good effort leading into a meeting against a ranked NC State next week.
Moving down: Florida State
Irrespective of the Seminoles' result against Boston College on Monday night, AP top 25 voters will want to punish them for losing the Week 0 opener against an unranked Georgia Tech.
That's not a game the No. 10 team in the country should be losing, and Florida State's performance raises some doubts about the efficacy of Mike Norvell's roster rebuild after last year's talent exodus.
Where we left off: Last week's AP top 25 football rankings
College Football HQ will debut the full AP top 25 rankings prediction on Monday night after the end of the Florida State vs. Boston College game.
