College football teams with most Super Bowl winning quarterbacks /

College football teams with most Super Bowl champion quarterbacks

These college football programs have won the most Super Bowl trophies at the quarterback position

James Parks

In this story:

One of the primary objectives of any elite college football program is to not just produce talent of its own and compete for the national championship in its own right, but to also develop and send off players who will help define their generation in the NFL and compete for the Super Bowl every year. 

Many elite college football teams have produced plenty of NFL Draft picks and Super Bowl champions, but have notably been left behind when it comes to this one notable achievement.

Which schools have done the best job of winning the biggest game as starter at the most important position?

Michigan

Michigan Wolverines quarterback and future 7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady during a college football game.
USA Today Images

Super Bowl wins: 7

Michigan runs away with the title in this category thanks to the historic work of one man: Tom Brady, who led the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships and the Buccaneers to one, leading NFL players all-time with seven Lombardi Trophies.

-

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Joe Montana attempts a pass during a college football game.
USA Today Images

Super Bowl titles: 5

Joe Montana remains for many the standard-bearer of championship NFL quarterback play, winning four Super Bowls with the 49ers (XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV), while Joe Theismann won Super Bowl XVII with the Redskins.

-

Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback and future Super Bowl champion Ken Stabler during a college football game.
USA Today Images

Super Bowl titles: 4

Bart Starr led the Packers to five NFL championships and the first two Super Bowl victories (I, II), while Joe Namath won Super Bowl III with the Jets, and Ken Stabler won Super Bowl XI with the Raiders.

-

Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback and future 2-time Super Bowl champion Bob Griese during a college football game.
USA Today Images

Super Bowl titles: 4

Len Dawson became the first Purdue quarterback to don the ring as he led the Chiefs to a win in Super Bowl IV after the 1969 season. Bob Griese led a mini-dynasty with the Miami Dolphins in two NFL championships (VII, VIII), and Drew Brees won Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints.

-

Louisiana Tech

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, a Louisiana Tech alum, attempts a pass during an NFL game.
USA Today Images

Super Bowl titles: 4

Terry Bradshaw helps put the Bulldogs on the Super Bowl map with his historic four NFL championships, winning IX, X, XIII, and XIV with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the unquestioned dynasty of the 1970s.

-

Stanford

Stanford Cardinal quarterback and 2-time Super Bowl champion John Elway in action during a college football game.
USA Today Images

Super Bowl titles: 4

In addition to John Elway picking up two Super Bowl wins (XXXII, XXXIII) late in his career with the Broncos, the Cardinal also produced Jim Plunkett, who won XV and XVIII with the Raiders.

-

UCLA

Troy Aikman, one of college football's greatest transfer players, after leaving Oklahoma for UCLA.
USA Today Images / USA Today Images

Super Bowl titles: 3

Troy Aikman transferred to UCLA from Oklahoma, so the Bruins get the credit for his three Super Bowl victories in the 1990s with the Dallas Cowboys (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX).

-

Texas Tech

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempts a pass during a game on the NFL schedule.
USA Today Images

Super Bowl titles: 3

Patrick Mahomes has built a historic legacy before turning 30 by winning three Super Bowl titles (LIV, LVII, LVIII) with the Chiefs, and surpassing Peyton Manning in career postseason wins at the same time.

-

BYU

BYU Cougars quarterback and Super Bowl champion Jim McMahon during a college football game

Super Bowl titles: 2

Jim McMahon officially won two Super Bowls, but only one (XX) as the starter for the Chicago Bears. Likewise, Steve Young has three rings, but helped complete the 49ers dynasty with a victory as the starter in Super Bowl XXIX.

-

Miami (OH)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger during an NFL game.
USA Today Images

Super Bowl titles: 2

Ben Roethlisberger added to the Steelers' trophy case by winning Super Bowls XL and XLIII, helping put the RedHawks on the map in the process as the former No. 11 overall pick in the famous 2004 NFL Draft.

-

Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback and 2-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning during a college football game.
USA Today Images

Super Bowl titles: 2

Eli Manning won a pair of Super Bowl championships (XLII, XLVI) with the New York Giants, including after the 2007 season when he helped upend the Patriots' attempt at an undefeated season.

-

Navy

Future Super Bowl champion Roger Staubach was one of college football's greatest transfer players, landing at Navy.
USA Today Images

Super Bowl titles: 2

Roger Staubach did a tour in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War but returned stateside to suit up for the Dallas Cowboys, winning two Super Bowls (VI, XII) during a decade of dominance.

-

Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning calls a play at the line of scrimmage in a college football game in the SEC.
USA Today Images

Super Bowl titles: 2

Finishing his career with a long list of NFL records, the former Vols star picked up two Super Bowl championships, first in XLI after the 2006 season with the Colts and walking off as a winner of Super Bowl 50 before retiring with the Broncos.

-

College football teams with 1 QB who won the Super Bowl

Louisville : John Unitas (V)

Southern Miss: Brett Favre (XXXI)

Cal: Aaron Rodgers (XLV)

Wisconsin : Russell Wilson (XLVIII)

Arizona: Nick Foles (LII)

Florida State: Brad Johnson (XXXVIII)

Georgia : Matthew Stafford (LVI)

Delaware: Joe Flacco (XLVII)

Grambling: Doug Williams (XXII)

Fresno State: Trent Dilfer (XXXV)

Northern : Kurt Warner (XXXIV)

West Virginia: Jeff Hostetler (XXV) also won Super Bowl XXI but as a backup

-

