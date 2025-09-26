Josh Pate calls SEC program's AP ranking a crime against college football
The debate over rankings is never-ending in college football, but few opinions this week landed harder than Josh Pate’s critique of where Vanderbilt sits in the Associated Press Poll.
College football analyst Josh Pate made it clear Thursday night that he is not buying into the Associated Press’ view of Vanderbilt football. During his College Football Show, the national analyst singled out the Commodores’ No. 18 slot in the latest AP Poll and called it flat-out disrespectful given what head coach Clark Lea’s team has accomplished so far.
Pate’s remarks came just days after Vanderbilt demolished Georgia State in a 70-21 rout, a performance that marked the program’s highest scoring output in more than a century. Behind quarterback Diego Pavia’s dual-threat effort, the Commodores improved to 4-0 and continued to look like one of the SEC’s most consistent and balanced teams.
In his blunt style, Pate said voters had failed to give Vanderbilt the credit they deserve, especially compared to how they have handled traditional powers. He not only placed the Commodores inside his own top 10, but he insisted their play on the field demanded that kind of recognition.
Josh Pate Blasts Vanderbilt’s AP Poll Placement
Pate did not hold back when discussing Vanderbilt’s position in the national rankings.
“Why would you have Vanderbilt at No. 8, Josh? The AP only has them at 18," said Pate. "Well, I’ve watched them play. Most of the AP voters haven’t. They can barely tell you what city they play in.”
He went further, mocking the dismissive way voters credit only Pavia for Vanderbilt’s rise. “They treat Vanderbilt like it’s tennis. Because when you ask them about Vanderbilt, they say Diego Pavia. No, I asked you about Vanderbilt. Yeah, yeah, Diego Pavia. Buddy, they got 10 other guys out there on offense. What are you talking about? There’s an entire defensive side of the ball.”
Pate listed off the results he believes should have pushed the Commodores higher in the rankings: a dominant win at Virginia Tech, a statement game in Columbia against South Carolina, and the lopsided victory over Georgia State. “You don’t get credit for it because you’re not supposed to be here,” he said. “Well, I don’t really care what I thought about you in the preseason. I’m going to go based on what you’ve done. And for good measure, they just decapitated Georgia State last week.”
By Pate’s estimation, Vanderbilt’s resume is stronger than many teams ranked ahead of them. “Some of you out there are like tomato canning your way to barely winning these games. Cal, hello? So yeah, I got Vanderbilt top 10, I got them at eight,” he said.
Commodores Continue To Build Momentum After Georgia State Win
The Vanderbilt offense once again looked unstoppable last weekend, piling up 70 points in its most lopsided win since a 76-0 result against Tennessee in 1918. Pavia threw for 245 yards and one touchdown while adding 86 rushing yards and another score. Running backs AJ Newberry, Makhilyn Young, and others contributed on the ground as the Commodores finished with eight rushing touchdowns.
Lea praised his team’s effort in the aftermath of the blowout. “I was proud of the effort. We played the right way and the game honors toughness,” Lea said. “I’ve got a ton of respect for Georgia State and we did not forget that game from a year ago and how painful of a lesson that was. Tonight was our night.” Vanderbilt avenged a 36-32 loss to the Panthers in 2023 with a complete performance on both sides of the ball.
On defense, cornerback Jordan Matthews forced a turnover, defensive tackle Jaylon Stone recovered a fumble, and linebacker Jamison Curtis blocked a punt that he returned for a touchdown. The Commodores have also remained one of the nation’s most disciplined teams in turnover margin, ranking in the top 10 nationally.
The next test will come at home against Utah State, a program that enters with a 3-1 record and a balanced offensive attack led by quarterback Bryson Barnes. The Aggies average nearly 37 points per game, but they will face one of the SEC’s stingiest defenses.
Vanderbilt will host Utah State on Sept. 27 at 12:45 p.m. EDT on SEC Network.