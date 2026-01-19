No. 1 team revealed in way-too-early rankings for 2026 college football season

The 2025 college football season is rapidly approaching its conclusion. The 2025 College Football Playoff national championship between No. 1 Indiana (15-0, 9-0) and No. 10 Miami (13-2, 6-2) is the only game separating the 2025 season from a seven-month-long offseason.

One common activity at the end of every college football season is the release of way-too-early rankings for the following college football season. These rankings are generally released in top 25 formats, projecting what the teams look like before transfers and incoming freshmen can make an impact in the programs.

On3 compiled its way too early top 25 prior to the 2025 College Football Playoff national championship game. It was determined by On3 that Ohio State is the No.1 college football team heading into the 2026 season.

"Having the top pass-catch combo in college football is always a good place to start. Julian Sayin returns at quarterback and Jeremiah Smith at receiver," Chris Low of On3 wrote.



"They hooked up for 12 touchdowns in 2025. Running back Bo Jackson, after rushing for 1,090 yards and earning true freshman All-America honors, is also returning, along with the left side of the offensive line and center Carson Hinzman."

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) motions during the Cotton Bowl | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State was coming off its first national championship victory in a decade, going into the 2025 season. The Buckeyes were perfect in the 2025 regular season, boasting ranked wins over Texas (14-7), Illinois (34-16) and Michigan (27-9) en route to their first Big Ten championship appearance in five seasons.

The 2025 postseason was one to forget for Ohio State. A missed kick late in the Big Ten Championship game cost it a loss to Indiana (13-10) and a potential No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes fell to No. 10 Miami (24-14) in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31, ending their 2025 season.

While the Buckeyes are returning much of their talent on the offensive side of the ball, the defense's makeup in 2026 is largely unknown. Low mentioned the defense as a potential question mark for Ohio State next season.

"The Buckeyes lost a ton on defense, so bringing back defensive end Kenyatta Jackson after his breakout season was a big win for Ryan Day," Low wrote. "The Buckeyes are hopeful Alabama transfer Qua Russaw can add some pass-rushing punch."

In addition to Ohio State, nine more 2025 College Football Playoff participants made On3's way too early top 25: Georgia (No. 2), Indiana (No. 5), Oregon (No. 6), Texas Tech (No. 7), Texas A&M (No. 8), Miami (No. 9), Oklahoma (No. 10), Ole Miss (No. 15) and Alabama (No. 17). The top 10 nominees that did not make the 2025 College Football Playoff were Texas (No. 3) and Notre Dame (No. 4).