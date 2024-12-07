Predicting the College Football Playoff rankings as Arizona State wins Big 12 title
Somebody was bound to make a statement in the Big 12 Championship Game, and that somebody was Arizona State, which pounded Iowa State to win the conference title in its first year in the league and lock up one of the dozen spots in the College Football Playoff this postseason.
At least two places in the College Football Playoff are completely guaranteed, one dramatically so after Arizona State dominated Iowa State to win the Big 12 Championship Game.
Boise State took another berth after handling UNLV in the Mountain West title bout and is a lock as the highest-ranked Group of Five team in the rotation.
In the new bracket, first-round games are to be played on campus, while the four highest-ranked seeded teams will get byes.
Here is our updated projection for how the College Football Playoff selection committee will slot the top dozen teams in their rankings and bracket after the Sun Devils discarded the Cyclones.
1. Oregon. We expect the Ducks will take down Penn State and win the Big Ten title to preserve the No. 1 seed it’s held onto since the committee started ranking teams.
2. Texas. And we predict the Longhorns will avenge their one loss by taking out Georgia for the SEC championship.
3. SMU. The favorite to win the ACC championship against Clemson and stay in the top four.
4. Boise State. As much as it will bother Arizona State fans, the Broncos winning the Mountain West title won’t warrant the committee dropping them in the bracket.
5. Notre Dame. We should still see the Irish host a first-round game, but should jump a spot in the bracket as we expect Penn State will lose to Oregon.
6. Penn State. That loss should cost the Nittany Lions their current projected No. 5 seed, but they’ll still play at home in the first round.
7. Georgia. Although we expect the Bulldogs will lose the SEC Championship Game, that shouldn’t be enough for them to forfeit a home game to start the playoff.
8. Ohio State. No expected change for the Buckeyes, who could host an SEC team to the Horseshoe to start out.
9. Tennessee. That SEC team will likely be the Volunteers, who should stay put with the ninth seed.
10. Indiana. We project the Hoosiers will go on the road against Georgia in the playoff.
11. Arizona State. This will rile Sun Devils fans after their team punched Iowa State in the mouth to win the Big 12 title with ease, and although they might at least move up one seed, it still means a road game in the first round.
12. Alabama. The committee may feel compelled to drop the Tide one position in order to get them on the road against the Irish in a high-profile game between two major schools.
Who plays where?
No. 12 Alabama at
No. 5 Notre Dame
Winner plays No. 4 Boise State
-
No. 11 Arizona State at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 SMU
-
No. 10 Indiana at
No. 7 Georgia
Winner plays No. 2 Texas
-
No. 9 Tennessee at
No. 8 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon
-
