When the New Top 25 College Football Rankings Come Out Today for Week 9

Anyone expecting less mayhem and confusion after what happened last weekend was proven wrong, as college football once again saw anarchy transpire on the field in Week 8, forcing voters to rearrange the rankings moving into the last October action.

Seven teams in the AP top 25 lost their games over the weekend, including another top-five contender and two other top-ten hopefuls from Power Four conferences.

When will we know what happens? Here’s what you need to know for when the various college football rankings will be released today as we prepare for the Week 9 slate.

When do the new college football rankings come out?

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First up will be the weekly Coaches Poll, scheduled to be announced at or around 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Oct. 25 after the eligible coaches get around to casting their ballots for who they believe are the 25 best teams in the country.

From there, the Associated Press will announce its official poll at or around 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Oct. 25 after officially designated AP voters submit their ballots to be counted and sorted.

What teams will rise in the new poll?

Ohio State should move into the No. 2 ranking this week by virtue of change at the top of the polls, while Big Ten contender Indiana will see a bump after taking out Michigan on the road.

Texas and Arch Manning will get some positive headlines this week after building up a big lead on Ole Miss, nearly losing it, and then doing enough to sneak out with a close result.

The best thing Kentucky could do was not attract attention, and it lived up to that bill in an important win over Vanderbilt, moving to 7-1 and a commanding first place in the SEC.

Who will fall in the Week 9 rankings?

BYU walked into a double-overtime trap against unranked UCF, and will dip from the No. 2 spot just a week after moving into it following a win over Notre Dame.

Now a two-time loser, Ole Miss made a great comeback attempt, but could not do enough to finish the job at Texas.

Tennessee went into South Carolina an underdog and came out a loser, just a week after an emotional win over Alabama, and will fall from its previous No. 11 position.

Big Ten losers USC and Iowa will take a dip after losing on the road, to Wisconsin and Minnesota, respectively.

Where we left off: The Week 8 AP Top 25 poll

First-place votes in parentheses, losing teams this week in bold

Miami (40) BYU (20) Ohio State (9) Notre Dame Georgia Indiana Ole Miss Texas Tech (1) UCLA Utah Tennessee Kentucky Alabama Houston Iowa USC Wake Forest LSU Texas Florida Boise State Missouri SMU Northwestern Arizona