When the new Top 25 college football rankings are released for Rivalry Week
Many of the most highly-regarded teams either took this weekend off or played against overmatched competition, likely leaving the very top of the latest college football rankings in place as we look ahead to the Rivalry Week action in the days to come.
That also goes for the College Football Playoff bracket, which should not see any changes to its shape as we move into the final weekend of the 2025 regular season.
But there should be some change in the middle of the at the bottom of the new polls after a couple teams lost their games.
When will we know what happens? Here’s what you need to know for when the various college football rankings will be released as we prepare for the Week 14 games.
When the Top 25 college football rankings will come out
First up, the Coaches Poll will be announced at or around 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Nov. 23 after the eligible coaches cast their ballots for the top 25 teams.
From there, the Associated Press will announce its official top 25 rankings at or around 2 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Nov. 23 after official voters submit their ballots to the AP to be counted.
And then, for the fourth time in 2025: the official College Football Playoff rankings, set for their release a couple days later, at 7 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, Nov. 25.
Keep in mind, however: much like the football rankings themselves, their scheduled release time isn’t an exact science and may not be exactly right.
These are estimated times and occasionally the ranking services can be early or late, by as much as 15 to 30 minutes every week.
Sometimes, ballots arrive late or there are technical issues in calculating them, but both polls are usually released around the times listed.
College Football Playoff rankings schedule for 2025
Until this month, the weekly college football rankings were confined to those released by the AP top 25 voters and the coaches, but now the more consequential College Football Playoff rankings are slated to be revealed by the selection committee.
All times Eastern
CFP rankings release No. 1
Tues., Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 2
Tues., Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 3
Tues., Nov. 18 at 8:30 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 4
Tues., Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 5
Tues., Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
Selection Sunday
Sun., Dec. 7 at 12 p.m.