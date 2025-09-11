Rece Davis predicts Georgia vs. Tennessee winner in Week 3
ESPN's Rece Davis and Pete Thamel came together on Wednesday to discuss the weekend ahead in college football, focusing on the big College GameDay matchup in Knoxville between the home side Tennessee Volunteers and visiting Georgia Bulldogs.
Thamel explained that he'd been leaning Tennessee all week and likes how the Vols have overcome the quarterback controversy from the summer and locked in to play terrific football through two weeks. If not now, then when for Josh Heupel against Georgia? That's the question asked by Thamel, to which Rece Davis believes... perhaps it's never.
When Davis' turn came to make a pick, he started singing a very loose interpretation of a 1980 song titled 'Let The Big Dog Eat' by Clisby Clarke. It's sort of a Georgia football fight song and gets played at the stadium during every game, according to some dude named DJ, a Georgia fan who was helping produce the show Davis and Thamel were on.
Here was Davis' rendition as he picked Georgia over Tennessee:
"No sir
On Saturday afternoon
The people in red and black
Who inexplicably,
Are grown people
Barking at one another
But they'll have a little chicken
They'll have a little drink.
They'll look at all the girls
And they'll give one or two a wink.
They've been waiting since last Saturday
To see another one beat.
Friends, it's time once again
To let the big dog eat.
Big Dawgs
By at least four points."
Following Davis' pick of Georgia over Tennessee via his Broadway audition, Pete Thamel, who opposed Davis with his Tennessee selection, chimed in to warn his co-host that the clip of him singin' along to 'Let The Big Dog Eat' could have potentially embarrassing consequences.
"Those are the dramatic picks that get you mocked, when you're wrong, from the other school's social media feeds," Thamel added. He noted that Tennessee's social media team is likely licking their chops knowing they'll have this Rece Davis sing-along to poke fun at if the Volunteers do wind up upsetting his Georgia pick. sing-along
"I know," Davis admitted, but he's all the way in on this bit. "But see, that's the that's the fun part, right? That's that's the fun part." Davis even struck a deal and said that if Tennessee does win, he'll come on the show next week and perform some Osborne B
"If Tennessee does win, and this will be our little side bet, I will sing — Tennessee fans may want me not to sing it — I’ll sing a few bars of 'Rocky Top' if Tennessee wins," Davis added. "How about that?"
Sounds like we all may be lucky enough to hear the freewheelin' Rece Davis' take on bluegrass this time next week. Oh boy.