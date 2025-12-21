Johnny Manziel issues apology to ESPN after Texas A&M-Miami game

Though it's been well over a decade since Johnny Manziel starred at Texas A&M, becoming the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, he's still a popular name among college football fans, for both good and bad reasons.

Manziel has worked his way back into the national picture this fall as a fervent supporter of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who has essentially become the modern-day 'Johnny Football' over the last two years.

Leading up to Texas A&M's College Football Playoff matchup against Miami on Saturday, Manziel was expected to join College GameDay as the guest picker. Instead, ESPN was forced to pivot, bringing in NBA Champion and former Aggies basketball standout, Alex Caruso.

College GameDay didn't reveal a reason for Manziel's absence. To make the situation more interesting, the controversial figure attended the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight in Miami on Friday night, less than 12 hours before he was supposed to appear on the show.

Rampant speculation on social media has led Manziel to release an apology.

Johnny Manziel Apologizes For Missing College GameDay

On Sunday, Manziel issued a statement on Instagram, offering his regrets about what transpired over the weekend.

"I will have plenty more to say about what transpired yesterday. There is almost nothing on this Earth that would have made me miss that game," Manziel wrote. "To all the people that genuinely reached out and checked in on me, I cannot thank you enough. To ESPN, Pat, Coach, Desmond, and the entire crew of GameDay, I apologize; it was out of my control. To the Aggies and A&M fan base, I'm sorry.

"I will continue to let everyone out there run with a fake narrative, and at the end of the day, perception always wins over reality," Manziel added. "I love all of you who genuinely support me through good and bad, like you've all done for years. I have no doubt Texas A&M and the Aggie football program will be in that position again."

Johnny Manziel/IG

"I'm recovering and feeling about a 3/10, going to rest up and try and get back to normal. Much love."

Manziel was a decorated college football player and a first-round pick in 2014 before sputtering out at the professional level. He last played for the Fan Controlled Football League's Zappers in 2022.

Texas A&M could've used Manziel's presence on Saturday. The Aggies were held to a season-low three points in a loss to the Miami Hurricanes that ended their season.

Read more on College Football HQ

• $45 million college football head coach reportedly offers Lane Kiffin unexpected role

• Paul Finebaum believes one SEC school is sticking by an ‘average’ head coach

• SEC football coach predicts major change after missing College Football Playoff

• Predicting landing spots for the Top 5 college football transfers (Dec. 17)