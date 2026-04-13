4-Star Safety Snubs Two Major College Football Programs in Recruitment Update
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The recruitment of elite defensive stars is already heating up for the 2027 cycle, and UCLA just landed a massive blow in the battle for Southern California. Four-star safety Pole Moala has officially committed to the Bruins, keeping one of the region’s most physical playmakers in Los Angeles.
This commitment represents a significant victory for the Bruins' coaching staff, which is working to establish a fresh identity in Westwood. By securing Moala, UCLA has sent a clear message to the rest of the Big Ten that they intend to protect their home turf from poaching.
The 5’11, 187-pound safety from Santa Margarita Catholic chose the Bruins over high-profile offers from Michigan and Cal. His decision highlights a significant win for a program looking to secure foundational pieces during a pivotal transitional period for the roster.
Pole Moala commits to UCLA over Michigan and Cal
Moala is a versatile defender who officially reclassified from the 2028 class to the 2027 cycle after a standout 2025 season where he recorded 45 tackles, seven pass breakups, and three interceptions. 247Sports scouting analyst Andrew Ivins notes that Moala "projects best as a free safety that can clean up mistakes" and "strikes in the alley and runs his feet through contact."
The safety described the atmosphere at UCLA as a major selling point, telling Rivals, "I’m excited, it’s a great opportunity for me and something I’ve been talking about with my family for a while." He celebrated the news on social media by using the phrase "1050boyz" alongside blue heart emojis to honor his Inglewood roots.
By choosing to stay home, Moala gives the Bruins a physical presence that can anchor the back end of the defense. He acknowledged the importance of the opportunity, stating, "I feel I’m ready and it’s an opportunity that I didn’t think I could pass up."
UCLA will host its annual spring game at the Rose Bowl on May 2.
Michigan and Cal recruiting targets at safety
Missing out on Moala forces both Michigan and Cal to look elsewhere to fill out their 2027 defensive backfield needs.
The Wolverines have already secured a commitment from four-star safety Darrell Mattison and are actively pursuing other high-end talent like Jorden Edmonds and Dakota Guerrant.
Michigan is also keeping a close eye on Peyton Higginson and athlete Diesel Dart as they look to build a cohesive secondary for the future. Even with Moala off the board, the Wolverines' national reach allows them to pivot quickly to other priority targets across the country.
Cal has already made its own splash in the 2027 class by landing four-star safety Myles Baker. The Golden Bears are expected to continue their aggressive West Coast push by focusing on athletes like Gavin Williams and Honor Fa'alave-Johnson to supplement their secondary depth.
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Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.