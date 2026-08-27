College Football’s No. 1 Overall Prospect Jalen Brewster Announces Major Career Decision

For months, the biggest college football storyline in the 2027 recruiting cycle was a five-star defensive lineman caught between two proud programs. Jalen Brewster spent his summer taking visits across five states while Texas Tech and LSU each made their case, and speculation built with every trip.

That recruitment has now apparently reached its conclusion.

Brewster reaffirms his commitment to Texas Tech

Brewster has doubled down on his commitment to Texas Tech and will shut down his recruitment, he announced Wednesday. His decision ends a monthslong stretch in which several programs pushed hard to change his mind.

Brewster committed to the Red Raiders back in October but kept his options open through the spring and summer, taking official visits to Florida, LSU, Indiana, SMU and Texas in addition to Texas Tech. LSU and coach Lane Kiffin pushed the hardest of the group, staying engaged with Brewster well into mid-August.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ DL Jalen Brewster has shut down his recruitment, he tells me for @Rivals



Brewster is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the 2027 Rivals300



“I feel like Texas Tech is the best place for me and the best place to build my own legacy.”https://t.co/SvGy27iCTq pic.twitter.com/zHTaJhq7lD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 26, 2026

People close to the Texas Tech program never wavered on their belief that the top-ranked player in the class would stick to his word and sign with the Red Raiders as an early enrollee.

LSU's pitch centered on defensive line coach Kevin Peoples and the presence of Ed Orgeron on Kiffin's staff. Texas Tech leaned on the relationship Brewster built with head coach Joey McGuire, a bond that goes back to his original commitment last fall.

Following college football's top recruit

Brewster comes from a football family. His father, Robert Brewster, played offensive line at Ball State from 2005 to 2008, earned All-MAC honors twice and was drafted in the third round by the Dallas Cowboys in 2009. Jalen built his own name at Cedar Hill High School, the same Dallas-area program where McGuire coached before Texas Tech, winning three state titles there between 2003 and 2016.

Brewster picked Texas Tech last fall over a group that included Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma and Indiana. He became the headliner of a class that also features five-star defender Anthony Sweeney and quarterback Kavian Bryant.

Jalen Brewster, the No. 1 recruit in the 2027 class, is shutting down his recruitment. | @CoachWilliamsII/X

His decision to stay committed comes just days after he announced a high school transfer to Buford in Georgia. Brewster said the switch was about graduating early, allowing him to finish his coursework in December while keeping up academically and athletically.

Brewster is now expected to enroll early at Texas Tech as the highest-rated signee in program history.