Two college football programs emerge for nation's No. 6 wide receiver recruit

One of the most talented and highly-considered wide receivers in the 2027 college football recruiting class is getting serious attention from multiple programs, but two appear to have distanced themselves from the pack.

Four-star Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) wide receiver Kesean Bowman is currently in the mix for a reported five college football programs as he pursues his recruitment process, but momentum seems to have shifted towards a specific pair of finalists.

Who’s in the picture?

Miami and Vanderbilt have emerged as the two schools that are considered the favorites in the competitive race to earn Bowman’s commitment, according to Rivals’ Chad Simmons.

A former Oregon commitment, Bowman is also garnering interest from the likes of Ohio State and Tennessee, and he is still in the mix for Oregon, from where he de-committed late last year, as well.

Miami and Vanderbilt are both installing new quarterbacks next season and are scouting potential targets for their offensive systems in the seasons to come.

Coming off their appearance in the national championship game, the Hurricanes are believed to be “pushing hard” for Bowman, and that the school’s NIL offer will be an important factor in the player’s decision.

The interest from Vanderbilt is genuine, given Bowman’s familiarity with the area, being a native of Brentwood, a suburb outside Nashville, and the dramatic improvement of the program under head coach Clark Lea the last two seasons, making it a credible destination in the SEC.

Where he ranks as a prospect

Bowman quickly emerged as one of the most-coveted wide receiver recruits in the 2027 class and has remained among the highest-ranked prospects in the country.

The wide receiver has been named as the No. 41 overall player in the nation, regardless of position, and is considered the No. 2 player in Tennessee, and the No. 6 ranked overall at his position, according to an average of the national recruiting services.

Bowman is listed as a five-star prospect and the No. 32 overall player in the country in the 2027 cycle, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

Where the predictions are leaning

Despite the apparent interest coalescing around Miami and Vanderbilt, analysts are currently speculating he could land at a number of different programs.

Ole Miss is the notable favorite to land Bowman, with a 32.6 percent likelihood, according to the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Tennessee places second on that metric, with a 17.3 percent chance, while Ohio State has a 4.4 percent shot at earning Bowman’s pledge, according to the projection.

Kesean Bowman scouting report

Bowman is considered a “lean, wiry outside receiver who consistently makes plays in the short-to-intermediate passing game and in aerial situations,” according to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks.

The wide receiver “wins with impressive acceleration and the ability to shift up and down deftly, particularly within 20 yards,” according to Brooks.

The scouting reports adds that Bowman “flashes body control and timing acumen to make contested catches,” and is an “above-average route-runner at this stage thanks to hip-sinking flexibility.”

As a sophomore, Bowman caught 56 passes for 1,023 yards and scored eight touchdowns at Brentwood Academy.

Bowman is set to announce his commitment on Feb. 12, according to the report.

