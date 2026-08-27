College Football’s No. 1 IOL Recruit Joey Fleming Announces 8 Game-Day Visits

Joey Fleming, the nation’s top ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2028 football recruiting class, has finalized an ambitious slate of eight game-day visits this fall.

Fleming, a 6-foot-5 and 275-pound prospect ranked No. 18 overall in the country and No. 1 at his position in the latest Rivals300, sits atop the state of Alabama rankings, as well, drawing strong interest from several power conference programs.

Where is the top IOL going?

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fleming’s schedule begins early and features a mix of SEC, Big Ten, ACC, and independent programs, with a trip to Vanderbilt up first on Sept. 5, followed by a meetup with LSU on Sept. 12.

Ohio State will host Fleming on Sept. 26, and Clemson comes up next on his itinerary on Oct. 3. Alabama meets the blocker a week later on Oct. 10.

The month of November finds the elite lineman visiting with the Notre Dame program on Nov. 7 and then Oklahoma on Nov. 14 before closing out the fall with a second trip to hometown Alabama for the Iron Bowl against Auburn on Nov. 28.

Crimson Tide an early fave?

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The dual Alabama visits underscores the strong relationship Fleming, a native of Huntsville, has already built with the Crimson Tide under head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.

Recent insider reporting this summer highlighted Alabama as a consistent leader in Fleming’s recruitment, with the school’s prediction percentage remaining high across industry models, including an overwhelming 95 percent likelihood, according to Rivals.

Fleming has made several prior trips to campus and spoken positively about the atmosphere and coaching connections with the Tide.

There’s plenty of competition

Other programs on the list have also made significant impressions, though.

Notre Dame has stood out for Fleming for its academic emphasis, an important factor for the recruit, while Ohio State, Clemson, and Oklahoma represent national powers with proven track records developing offensive linemen into NFL prospects.

Vanderbilt and LSU round out a balanced set of destinations that will allow Fleming to experience very different environments and coaching styles before making his pledge.

Where things go from here

joey_flem on X

Fleming’s recruitment has accelerated steadily since the spring, logging numerous visits earlier in the year and has consistently named Alabama and Clemson among his top considerations, though he has stressed a very deliberate process.

With the high school season underway and college campuses open for game day hospitality, the coming months will offer critical opportunities for programs to strengthen their cases.

As one of the premier inside line prospects in the 2028 cycle, Fleming’s fall schedule places him at the center of serious attention across multiple conferences.

(Rivals)