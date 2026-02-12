No. 1 College Football WR Recruit Announces Top 4 Schools

One of the highest-ranked overall prospects and wide receivers in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle has received offers from more than two dozen schools.

Five-star Lawrence (Ind.) wide receiver Monshun Sales announced that he has currently narrowed his own interest to four elite college football programs.

Two of those hail from the Big Ten, including the reigning national champion, while a second is an SEC blue blood, and a third from the ACC that just played for the national title.

Sales has stated that he will take official visits to all four schools. What programs are in the conversation for the elite wideout?

Crimson Tide leads the way

Alabama remains the most prominent school currently in the race to earn Sales’ commitment.

Sales called Alabama his “dream school,” and noted that being raised there he has “been a Crimson Tide fan my whole life,” he told Rivals.

Kalen DeBoer’s program currently ranks 16th in the 2027 college football recruiting rankings, according to 247Sports, but is yet to earn a wide receiver’s commitment.

Alabama sits in the No. 8 position in the 2027 recruiting rankings, according to Rivals.

National champs in play

Indiana dominated college football this past season, going on a 16-0 national championship run in Curt Cignetti’s second outing.

And it’s firmly in Sales’ zone of interest as he plays high school ball in Indianapolis.

The wide receiver called Indiana “my second home,” and gave high praise to Cignetti and his staff for “how they’ve turned the program around.”

With five commitments, the Hoosiers rank 22nd nationally in the Rivals recruiting rankings.

Big Ten blue blood in the mix

Ohio State was the national champion two years ago, and has been among college football’s best programs recruiting the wide receiver position.

Rivals listed Brian Hartline as the Buckeyes’ primary recruiter for Sales, but the famed wideouts coach recently left his alma mater to become head coach at UCF.

That doesn’t appear to have moved Sales off Ohio State, who complimented the school for putting wide receivers in the NFL.

Ohio State tops the 2027 college football recruiting rankings with nine commitments, including five-star Wayne (Ohio) No. 3 nationally ranked wide receiver Jamier Brown.

CFP runner-up also involved

Sales listed Miami as one of his four preferred schools at this stage in his process.

“Their offense, with how they get the playmakers the ball and compete for national titles,” the wide receiver said to Rivals.

Miami currently ranks No. 10 in the 2027 college football recruiting rankings, according to the industry average Rivals team standings with four commitments.

How he ranks as a recruit

Sales is the most highly-considered wide receiver in the country, and one of the best-ranked players in high school at any position.

He currently rates as the No. 2 overall wide receiver prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 8 overall player at any position, according to an average of the national recruiting services.

But he earned the No. 1 overall position among wide receivers in the cycle, according to the latest 247Sports prospect rankings.

A consensus five-star prospect, Sales also rates as the top-overall player from the state of Indiana.

What he’s done on the field

Sales is coming off his best varsity season, catching 37 passes for 794 yards and scoring nine touchdowns while averaging almost 80 yards per game.

The year before, the wide receiver had 34 grabs for 568 yards and seven touchdowns.

Overall in his high school career, Sales has 71 receptions for 1,362 yards with 16 touchdowns while averaging 19 yards per catch, according to MaxPreps.

What the predictions think

One SEC program leads the way among the analysts when speculating on Sales’ future.

Alabama is running away with the wide receiver, currently listed with an 85.4 percent likelihood to earn his commitment, according to the Rivals Prediction Machine.

Indiana is a distant second at 2.5 percent, while Ohio State has 1.4 percent odds.

