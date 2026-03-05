Nation’s No. 1 QB Fuels Recruiting Battle Between Two Major College Football Programs

The pursuit of elite quarterback talent has reached a fever pitch as the 2027 recruiting cycle intensifies. National analysts are closely monitoring the movement of five-star signal-callers who are currently narrowing their lists of potential programs.

Rivals analysts Josh Newberg and Steve Wiltfong recently evaluated the landscape at the Elite 11 Regional in Indianapolis. Their observations highlight a significant shift in the national hierarchy of high school passers.

At the center of this evaluation is Will Mencl, the newly minted No. 1 quarterback in the country according to Rivals' player rankings. The Arizona product has become the focal point of a recruiting battle involving several of the nation's most prominent football programs.

Will Mencl fuels recruiting battle between Oregon, Auburn

The rise of Will Mencl has provided clarity to a 2027 quarterback group that previously lacked a definitive frontrunner. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect from Chandler High School rocketed to five-star status after a dominant junior season.

Mencl completed 70.3% of his passes for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns while throwing only five interceptions. He also proved his dual-threat capability by rushing for 741 yards and 17 scores on the ground.

"I still like my early prediction of Oregon for Will Mencl," Steve Wiltfong said during the Rivals update. Mencl visited Eugene in the fall and returned in January, establishing a strong bond with quarterbacks coach Koa Ka’ai.

Wiltfong noted that Mencl has had frequent discussions with Dan Lanning regarding the program's culture. Oregon’s track record of quarterback production remains a primary selling point for the Ducks.

Chandler Wolves quarterback Will Mencl practices with his team. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Auburn has emerged as a significant threat to secure Mencl’s commitment. Tigers offensive coordinator Alex Golesh offered Mencl early during his tenure at USF and has maintained a close relationship with the recruit.

Mencl has engaged in film study and whiteboard sessions with the Auburn staff via Zoom. He is expected to return to the Plains this spring to further explore the program’s fit.

The recruitment is not a two-team race yet, as Miami and Penn State also remain in Mencl's top four. The Hurricanes are selling championship momentum under Mario Cristobal, while Penn State offers a potential fast track to the starting job following the expected departure of Drew Allar and current starter Rocco Becht out of eligibility by the time Mencl would arrive in 2027.

Mencl plans to visit all four finalists this spring before reaching a final decision.