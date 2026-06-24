Nationally Coveted WR Snubs Three College Football Giants in Recruitment Update

The 2027 recruiting class is of the utmost importance for college football programs this summer, but it never hurts to get a head start on future classes.

Ohio State got a head start on its second of two classes down the road with the commitment of 2029 wide receiver Austin Miller on Monday night. The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder from Bellflower, California, holds 19 scholarship offers, 14 of which are from Power Four programs, but he has not accumulated recruiting rankings on Rivals, 247Sports or ESPN 300.

Miller hopes to join a long line of five-star talent to play for the Buckeyes at the wide receiver position when he receives his rankings. Ohio State does not hold any commitments from wide receivers in its 2028 class yet, and it has landed a five-star prospect at the position every year since 2019.

Miller's versatility as a prospect

At wide receiver, Miller caught 35 passes for 609 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman at Bellflower High School.

Interestingly, Miller was more productive in the run game for Bellflower as a freshman, carrying the ball 85 times for 883 yards and 13 touchdowns. That element of his game is fascinating for a prospect with his physique and may present an opportunity for the Buckeyes to use him in multiple facets of their offense.

Many of the most talented players coming out of high school each year play on both offense and defense, and Miller is no exception to that trend. Defensively, he recorded 36 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 2025.

West coast powers pursued Miller

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Ohio State was the only school to host Miller on a visit back on June 20. Because their focus is mostly on the 2027 class, the extent of every other school's pursuit of Miller was offering him a scholarship.

Oregon and USC were two other schools within the Big Ten's footprint hoping to recruit Miller to their 2029 class sometime down the road. The Trojans were the first of Miller's finalists to offer him a scholarship at the end of January, and the Ducks followed suit at the beginning of March.

Miami's interest in Miller

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes were one of four ACC programs who extended Miller an offer early in his recruitment, making that offer at the end of April.

Miami knows a thing or two about landing early commitments from versatile wide receiver recruits. Even though he eventually reclassified into the 2025 class, Malachi Toney initially committed to the Hurricanes in 2024 as a prospect in their 2026 class.