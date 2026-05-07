A wave of early commitments is already reshaping the 2027 college football recruiting map, with several elite prospects locking in before the cycle typically heats up.

Five-star quarterback Elijah Haven, widely viewed as one of the top overall players in the class, recently committed to Alabama after leading his high school to a state title, giving the Crimson Tide an early cornerstone under center.

Elsewhere, powerhouse programs are stacking blue-chip talent. Ohio State has landed multiple five-stars, including elite edge rusher DJ Jacobs and wide receiver Jamier Brown, while Georgia added top-10 talents like running back Kemon Spell and cornerback Donte Wright.

Texas Tech also made noise recently by securing Jalen Brewster, the nation’s No. 1 defensive line prospect, continuing an aggressive push up the recruiting rankings.

Yet, the world is still waiting on one of the biggest five-stars in the country, offensive tackle Mark Matthews.

On Tuesday, May 5, Matthews, the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2027 class, signaled he’s hitting the brakes. Despite mounting pressure across the country, he’s “not planning on making a decision soon” and has locked in an official visit to Miami, reinforcing that his recruitment is far from settled.

His quote was telling: Miami head coach Mario Cristobal “wants me to stay home and put on for The Crib.”

5⭐️ OT Mark Matthews is not planning on making a decision soon & has locked in an OV to Miami.



"(Mario Cristobal) wants me to stay home and put on for The Crib."



EXCLUSIVE: Matthews goes in-depth on the Hurricanes, recent in-home & more #GoCanes. https://t.co/rudCJBICPx pic.twitter.com/icUjic3CKq — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) May 5, 2026

Matthews has built his reputation through dominance, consistency, and rapid development against elite competition.

At Fort Lauderdale powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, he cracked the varsity lineup early and took over at left tackle as a sophomore, protecting high-level offenses while facing some of the best pass rushers in the country.

Matthews has recorded 28 pancake blocks on offense for Florida's 5A champions, while also contributing defensively with 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and three QB hurries early in his career. He’s also earned national recognition, including Sporting News High School All-American honors in 2025.

At 6-foot-6, 300 pounds with elite footwork and balance, scouts view him as a prototype blindside protector. Combined with his rapid growth and athletic ceiling, Matthews is widely regarded as the top offensive tackle in the 2027 class.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Where Mark Matthews Stands and Miami's Pitch

Matthews’ recruitment has turned into a coast-to-coast tour of college football’s power structure. In recent months, he’s taken visits to Miami, Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M, while holding more than 40 scholarship offers overall, a reflection of just how universally coveted he is.

He’s also locked in a key official visit to Miami on May 29, a trip that could carry outsized weight given how long the Hurricanes have prioritized him.

Right now, most projections lean heavily toward Miami, with some recruiting models giving the Hurricanes an overwhelming edge, though Texas A&M remains a serious challenger.

The fit is obvious. Matthews is a South Florida native playing minutes from campus, and Miami’s recent track record of developing and sending offensive linemen to the NFL gives Cristobal a compelling, almost tailor-made pitch.