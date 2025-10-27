Same AD responsible for $132 million in college football head coach buyouts
Another college football head coach bit the dust in a college football season already marred with firings. This time, it was LSU who bit the bullet and fired Brian Kelly, whose buyout is north of $50 million.
At $54 million officially for the buyout, Kelly's firing sparked a new round of attention towards the skyrocketing payouts that college football coaches have been receiving in order to not do their jobs. However, his isn't the biggest in CFB history. No, that title belongs to Mr. Jimbo Fisher, a national former championship winner who had $77.5 million stuffed into his pockets as he was shuffled out the doors in College Station.
With Brian Kelly's figure, and the extraordinary fee for Fisher's exit, LSU and Texas A&M have now fired coaches with the two largest buyouts in the history of the sport. Wanna know something else? The same guy hired both guys.
Current LSU athletic director Scott Woodward made the call to bring Kelly aboard after his tenured stay at Notre Dame, inking him to a mega-deal. But he was formerly the AD over at Texas A&M and was the man who handed Fisher the keys to Kyle Field back in late 2017.
The people are wondering: How is he in charge of another major head coaching search after his previous two football hires ended in a combined $132 million in buyouts for their firings. At least Stephen A. Smith and Paul Finebaum called attention to this crazy fact Monday morning.
"What's really interesting about this is — the man who hired Brian Kelly at LSU, who is now on the lam for this $54 million, also hired Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M," Finebaum pointed out. "I doubt Scott Woodward is heading to Wall Street any time soon."
Stephen A. Smith was appalled at that nugget from Finebaum and lampooned Woodward, calling for the First Take production team to slap a picture of him on the screen.
"We need a mugshot put on national television right now of that man's face," he requested. "I'm sorry, Scott, I'm not advocating for you to be fired, but you owe somebody else some money. That's bad."
Smith proceeded on and named his two preferences for the LSU job if he was running the coaching search. But the ESPN star was certainly in disbelief over the staggering amounts of money that Scott Woodward is responsible for with two different SEC paying out from schools to fired coaches.