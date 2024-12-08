College football bowl schedule, scores 2024: Games, dates, times, how to watch
It’s finally here: months after the first kickoff, the 2024 college football schedule has shifted from the regular season, through Championship Saturday and Selection Sunday, and now it’s time to look ahead to the complete College Football Bowl Season leading up to the national championship.
Here’s your complete guide to the 2024-25 college football bowl season schedule, from the mid-December games right through the new 12-team playoff national championship race.
All times Eastern
College Football Playoff schedule
Fri., Dec. 20
First-Round Game
Indiana at Notre Dame
8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN
-
Sat., Dec. 21
First-Round Game
SMU at Penn State
12 p.m. on TNT
First-Round Game
Clemson at Texas
4 p.m. on TNT
First-Round Game
Tennessee at Ohio State
8 p.m. on ESPN
-
Tues., Dec. 31
Fiesta Bowl Quarterfinal
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Wed., Jan. 1
Peach Bowl Quarterfinal
1 p.m. on ESPN
Rose Bowl Quarterfinal
5 p.m. on ESPN
Sugar Bowl Quarterfinal
8:45 p.m. on ESPN
-
Thurs., Jan. 9
Orange Bowl Semifinal
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Fri., Jan. 10
Cotton Bowl Semifinal
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Mon., Jan. 20
National Championship Game
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Sat., Dec. 14
Celebration Bowl
Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
12 p.m. on ESPN
Salute to Veterans Bowl
South Alabama vs. Western Michigan
9 p.m. on ESPN
-
Tues., Dec. 17
Frisco Bowl
Memphis vs. West Virginia
9 p.m. on ESPN
-
Wed., Dec. 18
Boca Raton Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. James Madison
5:30 p.m. on ESPN
LA Bowl
Cal vs. UNLV
9 p.m. on ESPN
-
Thurs., Dec. 19
New Orleans Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston
7 p.m. on ESPN2
-
Fri., Dec. 20
Cure Bowl
Ohio vs. Jacksonville State
12 p.m. on ESPN
Gasparilla Bowl
Florida vs. Tulane
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Mon., Dec. 23
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA
11 a.m. on ESPN
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Tues., Dec. 24
Hawai’i Bowl
South Florida vs. San Jose State
8 p.m. on ESPN
-
Thurs., Dec. 26
GameAbove Sports Bowl
Pittsburgh vs. Toledo
2 p.m. on ESPN
Rate Bowl
Rutgers vs. Kansas State
5:30 p.m. on ESPN
68 Ventures Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green
9 p.m. on ESPN
-
Fri., Dec. 27
Armed Forces Bowl
Navy vs. Oklahoma
12 p.m. on ESPN
Birmingham Bowl
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Liberty Bowl
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech
7 p.m. on ESPN
Holiday Bowl
Syracuse vs. Washington State
8 p.m. on Fox
Las Vegas Bowl
Texas A&M vs. USC
10:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Sat., Dec. 28
Fenway Bowl
North Carolina vs. UConn
11 a.m. on ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl
Nebraska vs. Boston College
12 p.m. on ABC
New Mexico Bowl
TCU vs. Louisiana
2:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Miami vs. Iowa State
3:30 p.m. on ABC
Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
Colorado State vs. Miami (OH)
4:30 p.m. on CW Network
Military Bowl
NC State vs. East Carolina
5:45 p.m. on ESPN
Alamo Bowl
Colorado vs. BYU
7:30 p.m. on ABC
Independence Bowl
Army vs. Marshall
9:15 p.m. on ESPN
-
Mon., Dec. 30
Music City Bowl
Missouri vs. Iowa
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Tues., Dec. 31
ReliaQuest Bowl
Alabama vs. Michigan
12 p.m. on ESPN
Sun Bowl
Louisville vs. Washington
2 p.m. on CBS
Citrus Bowl
South Carolina vs. Illinois
3 p.m. on ABC
Texas Bowl
LSU vs. Baylor
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Thurs., Jan. 2
Gator Bowl
Ole Miss vs. Duke
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Fri., Jan. 3
First Responder Bowl
North Texas vs. Texas State
4 p.m. on ESPN
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Sat., Jan. 4
Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo vs. Liberty
11 a.m. on ESPN2
-
