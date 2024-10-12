College football's best games today: Week 7 schedule, what you should watch
Week 7 of an active and potentially impactful college football schedule gets underway on Saturday with several high-profile games that could influence what the playoff looks like. These are the most important games you should be watching today.
Conference play is heating up as we move into October, so we’re heading into games that will have a direct effect on how league title races and the College Football Playoff chase eventually shake out.
That includes a historic edition of the Red River Shootout between two ancient border rivals looking to get a leg-up in the SEC title chase,
And there are two key Big Ten tilts on the West Coast, one featuring undefeated contenders, and another hoping to avert disaster, and others hoping to give the selection committee something to remember in December.
Now as the Week 7 schedule kicks off today, here’s your look at the most consequential games on your TV screen that you should be paying the most attention to.
College football’s best games today: Week 7 schedule, what you should watch
All times Eastern
South Carolina at Alabama
Why watch? Just to keep some tabs on the Crimson Tide, coming off that shocking loss at unranked Vanderbilt last week, and looking to regroup in a hurry and get aggressive against the Gamecocks, but the visitors play physical football up front and can jostle Jalen Milroe around in the pocket.
12 p.m. on ABC
-
Texas vs. Oklahoma
Why watch? This is always appointment viewing for college football fans, but this time the Longhorns are the No. 1 team in the country and looking to make a statement before next week’s game against Georgia, while the Sooners are trying to avoid falling to 1-2 in SEC play while looking ahead to a tough schedule going forward.
3:30 p.m. on ABC
-
Penn State at USC
Why watch? Penn State looks strong on the defensive line and running the football, but it hasn’t really been tested yet. That should change against a USC squad that is suddenly desperate to right the ship in Big Ten play and will give everything it has. Which is plenty, considering the talent the Trojans have on offense. But will the time change and distance affect the Nittany Lions?
3:30 p.m. on CBS
-
Ole Miss at LSU
Why watch? To see a pair of SEC contenders both needing a conference victory face off in one of college football’s most intense home field environments under the lights. LSU is struggling in the secondary but is throwing the ball very well, while Ole Miss is coming off a physical game last weekend and with a chance to make a statement heading into its off week.
7:30 p.m. on ABC
-
Ohio State at Oregon
Why watch? Two undefeated Big Ten and national title contenders in another of college football’s most bonkers venues, the raucous Autzen Stadium, where Oregon is 34-1 since 2018. Both teams boast blue-chip skill talent who can take the top off a defense at any moment, and the winner could, just could, have an argument to be No. 1 in next week’s rankings.
7:30 p.m. on NBC
-
Kansas State at Colorado
Why watch? Kansas State plays hard-nosed, ground and pound football, and Colorado likes to spread things out in a dynamic vertical attack in a matchup of contrasting styles. And the Buffaloes look like an improved product from last year, coming in at 4-1 and 2-0 in Big 12 play. K-State already has a conference loss and can ill afford another in this road game.
10:15 p.m. on ESPN
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams