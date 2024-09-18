Biggest Playoff Implications on the Week 4 College Football Schedule
The college football schedule picks up again in Week 4, bringing us some notable ranked matchups, with league and playoff hopefuls in the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12 in action, with winners taking a big step forward, and losers one crucial step back over the next two months.
This weekend also brings us some interesting new-look games brought to us by conference realignment, as USC makes its Big Ten debut at Michigan and Oklahoma hosts Tennessee in its SEC opener, while Big 12 newbie Utah hits the road against Oklahoma State.
The expanded playoff means that an early-season loss won’t spell the end of a team’s national championship hopes, but there are critical races inside these conferences for the right to earn a first-round bye as a league champion.
Here are the games on the Week 4 college football schedule that could have the most impactful playoff implications that get underway this Saturday.
Memphis vs. Navy
Coming off a major win at Florida State last week, Memphis can take another important step in the race to secure the Group of Five’s playoff bid.
Sure, the 0-3 Seminoles may not be a great catch these days, but the selectors still see a road win against a Power team as a big accomplishment.
Now the Tigers look to field a talented defensive front that dominated the Noles a week ago against a Navy triple-option attack that always frustrates opponents.
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville
Things look a little more wide open in the ACC these days, with plenty more competition near the top of the conference’s championship race early on.
Tech has already notched a big upset by beating FSU and has enough skill threats to spread out the Cardinals’ defense and come away with a big road win.
But Louisville can move the ball around, too, and needs to take care of business at home, or else give the Yellow Jackets another statement win.
Kansas State vs. BYU
Coming off a big win over Arizona, the Wildcats could be walking into a trap on the road against a Cougars team allowing 14 points per game and owns a road win against ACC newcomer SMU.
And that’s with a giant Big 12 showdown against Oklahoma State coming the week after.
BYU owns a dominant home-field advantage and is just a 7-point underdog against Kansas State, which can ill afford to start 0-1 in the Big 12 as a favorite.
NC State vs. Clemson
Few places are tougher to make your first career start, but NC State freshman quarterback C.J. Bailey is in for the injured Grayson McCall at Death Valley against a strong Clemson defense.
Bailey is a credible dual threat against that front, and if he can find some room, this Wolfpack offense might be able to finally look as good as its potential indicated this preseason.
Clemson is under some big pressure to get that 1-0 start in the ACC and avoid a sloppy showing against a team that got spanked by Tennessee and stay in the playoff conversation.
USC vs. Michigan
College football’s defending champs are already at one loss after an uninspiring 19-point loss at home to new No. 1 Texas and already face another big test at home against a ranked opponent.
Michigan made a change at quarterback, swapping Davis Warren for Alex Orji, who should boost the team’s rushing capacity, even if he’s untested as a passer.
USC’s defense is playing better under D’Anton Lynn’s leadership, and quarterback Miller Moss as the arm and the targets to spread out the Wolverines’ good defense and make an early statement in its Big Ten debut.
Utah vs. Oklahoma State
Two of the early favorites in the expanded Big 12 title chase are on the same field, as Oklahoma State gets home-field against newcomer Utah in this battle of ranked rivals.
Ollie Gordon hasn’t looked himself quite yet, but the Cowboys’ offense is making up for it with a top-10 ranked passing attack led by quarterback Alan Bowman.
But the Utes can move the ball, too, especially with quarterback Cameron Rising expected to make his return, although with a recent injury to his throwing hand.
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma
The Sooners make their SEC debut in this marquee matchup at home against a Vols team that boasts a potent offense and a tough defensive front seven that can dominate at the line.
That figures to be a big test for an Oklahoma protection unit that has struggled somewhat early on in front of young quarterback Jackson Arnold, who is also OU’s leading rusher in 3 games.
Big Orange has trounced opponents by a combined 191 to 13 scoreline, while the Sooners have played close in consecutive weeks against unranked Houston and Tulane at home.
Oklahoma needs to make a good first impression against an SEC team at home before embarking on what will become a much tougher schedule going forward.
