College Football Today: Week 6 Scores, Top 25 Games to Watch Now
Expect more changes to the college football rankings when the sixth week of the 2026 regular season is all said and done, with several teams in the poll getting tested across the country and pollsters forced into some more consequential decisions.
Games in the SEC and Big Ten will once again change the conversation around some of the most prominent College Football Playoff contenders and put some of the sport’s most imperiled head coaches a little closer towards getting the ax.
College Football Today: Week 6 Scores, Top 25 Games to Watch Now
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings
LIVE: Week 6 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated
Matt Rhule has never defeated an AP ranked opponent while head coach at Nebraska, but the reigning champions of college football fall into the Cornhuskers’ lap this weekend, offering them a chance to take a giant leap forward, or remind everyone why they’re still not ranked despite coming in 5-0.
7 Indiana at Nebraska
Sat., Oct. 10 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Indiana -8.5
Texas A&M at 14 Missouri
Sat., Oct. 10 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Missouri -3.5
UCF at 18 Oklahoma State
Sat., Oct. 10 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Oklahoma State -10.5
North Carolina at 25 Pittsburgh
Sat., Oct. 10 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Pittsburgh -3.5
South Carolina at 16 Florida
Sat., Oct. 10 | 12:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Florida -10.5
Afternoon College Football Schedule
It’s time again for the Red River Shootout, with the Longhorns ranked No. 1 in the country on one side, and the Sooners tumbling out of the poll after an ugly 2-2 start behind another offense that simply can’t produce and questions around a change at quarterback.
Surprise insurgent UCLA will test its ranking and undefeated record on the road against by far the toughest opponent it will have played so far in a trip to Oregon.
1 Texas vs. Oklahoma
Sat., Oct. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas -7.5
Stanford at 3 Notre Dame
Sat., Oct. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Notre Dame -39.5
9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Sat., Oct. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Ole Miss -9.5
21 UCLA at 13 Oregon
Sat., Oct. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Oregon -10.5
22 Houston at Kansas State
Sat., Oct. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Kansas State -2.5
Maryland at 5 Ohio State
Sat., Oct. 10 | 4:15 p.m. | BTN
Line: Ohio State -33.5
15 Tennessee at Arkansas
Sat., Oct. 10 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Line: Tennessee -13.5
Primetime College Football Games
Another clash of the titans in the SEC as the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs renew their rivalry, meeting for the first time since Georgia’s dominant 28-7 win over Bama in the SEC Championship Game, but Kalen DeBoer’s team is 2-0 in its last pair of regular season matchups against Kirby Smart. The winner should be No. 1 in the new poll.
10 LSU at Kentucky
Sat., Oct. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: LSU -8.5
2 Georgia at 6 Alabama
Sat., Oct. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Alabama -2.5
19 USC at Penn State
Sat., Oct. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Penn State -1.5
Kansas at 12 Utah
Sat., Oct. 10 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Utah -15.5
22 Boise State at Fresno State
Sat., Oct. 10 | 10:30 p.m. | CW
Line: Boise State -7
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams
Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.