Expect more changes to the college football rankings when the sixth week of the 2026 regular season is all said and done, with several teams in the poll getting tested across the country and pollsters forced into some more consequential decisions.

Games in the SEC and Big Ten will once again change the conversation around some of the most prominent College Football Playoff contenders and put some of the sport’s most imperiled head coaches a little closer towards getting the ax.

College Football Today: Week 6 Scores, Top 25 Games to Watch Now

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

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Matt Rhule has never defeated an AP ranked opponent while head coach at Nebraska, but the reigning champions of college football fall into the Cornhuskers’ lap this weekend, offering them a chance to take a giant leap forward, or remind everyone why they’re still not ranked despite coming in 5-0.

7 Indiana at Nebraska

Sat., Oct. 10 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Line: Indiana -8.5

Texas A&M at 14 Missouri

Sat., Oct. 10 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Line: Missouri -3.5

UCF at 18 Oklahoma State

Sat., Oct. 10 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Oklahoma State -10.5

North Carolina at 25 Pittsburgh

Sat., Oct. 10 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Pittsburgh -3.5

South Carolina at 16 Florida

Sat., Oct. 10 | 12:45 p.m. | SECN

Line: Florida -10.5

Afternoon College Football Schedule

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It’s time again for the Red River Shootout, with the Longhorns ranked No. 1 in the country on one side, and the Sooners tumbling out of the poll after an ugly 2-2 start behind another offense that simply can’t produce and questions around a change at quarterback.

Surprise insurgent UCLA will test its ranking and undefeated record on the road against by far the toughest opponent it will have played so far in a trip to Oregon.

1 Texas vs. Oklahoma

Sat., Oct. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Texas -7.5

Stanford at 3 Notre Dame

Sat., Oct. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

Line: Notre Dame -39.5

9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Sat., Oct. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Ole Miss -9.5

21 UCLA at 13 Oregon

Sat., Oct. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Line: Oregon -10.5

22 Houston at Kansas State

Sat., Oct. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: Kansas State -2.5

Maryland at 5 Ohio State

Sat., Oct. 10 | 4:15 p.m. | BTN

Line: Ohio State -33.5

15 Tennessee at Arkansas

Sat., Oct. 10 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN

Line: Tennessee -13.5

Primetime College Football Games

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Another clash of the titans in the SEC as the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs renew their rivalry, meeting for the first time since Georgia’s dominant 28-7 win over Bama in the SEC Championship Game, but Kalen DeBoer’s team is 2-0 in its last pair of regular season matchups against Kirby Smart. The winner should be No. 1 in the new poll.

10 LSU at Kentucky

Sat., Oct. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Line: LSU -8.5

2 Georgia at 6 Alabama

Sat., Oct. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Alabama -2.5

19 USC at Penn State

Sat., Oct. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Line: Penn State -1.5

Kansas at 12 Utah

Sat., Oct. 10 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Utah -15.5

22 Boise State at Fresno State

Sat., Oct. 10 | 10:30 p.m. | CW

Line: Boise State -7

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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