Where is College GameDay? ESPN Announces Week 8 Location

For the second straight week, College GameDay will pitch its tent in Big 12 country.

ESPN’s flagship college football program was a hit in the state of Utah to take in BYU’s massive win against Notre Dame, and now they’re returning for another consequential Big 12 matchup loaded with College Football Playoff implications.

College GameDay Hits Salt Lake

We liked the Beehive State so much that we’re sticking around!



Next stop is Salt Lake to see the Utes put the nation’s longest win streak on the line in a top-20 showdown with Houston 🙌 pic.twitter.com/U3Qbil9ftK — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 18, 2026

Big 12 Clash Under the Lights

Utah just survived a late scare at Colorado, holding on for a 27-24 victory, improving to a perfect 6-0 overall mark, its best start since 2015.

Houston kept its momentum with a thrilling 35-32 win over Oklahoma State, moving to 6-1 overall with just a 2-point loss against Texas Tech the only blemish on that record.

Both programs sit near the top of the conference standings right behind Texas Tech and BYU, making Saturday’s game a key test in the race for a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff positioning.

Who the Experts Like Early On

Heading into the Week 8 slate, the sports books are siding with the home team in this one.

Utah opened up as a 5.5 point favorite against Houston, according to the initial lines posted by FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel lists the total at 55.5 points for the matchup, and set the moneyline odds for Utah at -230 and for Houston at +188 to win outright.

What to Expect on the Field

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah, coached by Morgan Scalley in his first season, ranks among the most productive rushing offenses in college football with 220 yards per game.

Houston, under head coach Willie Fritz, features a dynamic attack led by quarterback Conner Weigman and has proven capable of winning close games.

The Cougars enter as a ranked visitor looking to spoil Utah’s home streak and climb the conference ladder in a Power Four conference with the closest championship race right now.

Where Has College GameDay Been So Far?

Host teams in bold

Week 7: BYU def. Notre Dame, 28-24

Week 6: Georgia def. Alabama, 20-17

Week 5: Ohio State def. Iowa, 31-14

Week 4: Texas def. Tennessee, 20-17

Week 3: Ole Miss def. LSU, 32-24

Week 2: Texas def. Ohio State, 24-23

Week 1: LSU def. Clemson, 51-10

Schools With Most College GameDay Appearances

Ohio State: 71

Alabama: 66

Georgia: 44

Oklahoma: 43

Michigan: 42

Notre Dame: 41

LSU: 38

Florida State: 36

Oregon: 36

Clemson: 31

Texas: 30

How to Watch College GameDay

When: Sat., Oct. 24

Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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