Where is College GameDay? How to Watch ESPN Kick Off College Football in Week 8

Where is College GameDay this week? ESPN’s flagship college football program hits the road in Big 12 country for the second time this season ahead of a critical conference matchup pitting two College Football Playoff hopefuls on the same field eager to make headway in the league title race.

Utah is undefeated through six games for the first time since 2015, and Houston is just a two-point loss to Texas Tech away from being perfect itself. Now both look to take a giant leap forward in a competitive Big 12 championship picture. College GameDay is there.

Clash of Big 12 Championship Contenders

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What happens here could help shape what the national championship picture looks like in the weeks to come. A pair of ranked Big 12 title contenders come into this matchup needing a win, but Houston needs it a little more.

Already with a 2-point loss to Big 12 champ Texas Tech on the books, the Cougars can ill afford a second loss in conference play. They’re playing college football’s most efficient offense right now, but need to stay that away against better defenses on the road.

Utah fits that bill on both counts, although its offense has been a little sluggish the last two times out. This will be the Utes’ toughest game of the year, and they need to impress in it. The rest of their schedule ranks 101st nationally, according to College Football Power Index.

What’s On For College Football in Week 8

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Pittsburgh at Miami. Now the No. 1 team, the Hurricanes are almost three TD favorites against the Panthers. 12 p.m. on ESPN

Indiana at Michigan. The Hoosiers can’t drop a second-straight game after losing to Ohio State, and the Wolverines are making a QB change. 12 p.m. on Fox

LSU at Auburn. Lane Kiffin has struggled on the road, and Auburn just took out top-ranked Georgia. 12 p.m. on ABC

BYU at UCF. Are the Cougars walking into a trap after beating Notre Dame? 3:30 p.m. on Fox

Tennessee at South Carolina. The bookies like the Gamecocks against a Vols squad that just dominated Alabama. 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Ole Miss at Texas. Arch Manning is on thin ice and the Longhorns on a two-game losing skid. Now they face a potent Rebs offense without Colin Simmons on the Texas edge. 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Where Has College GameDay Been So Far?

Host teams in bold

Week 7: BYU def. Notre Dame, 28-24

Week 6: Georgia def. Alabama, 20-17

Week 5: Ohio State def. Iowa, 31-14

Week 4: Texas def. Tennessee, 20-17

Week 3: Ole Miss def. LSU, 32-24

Week 2: Texas def. Ohio State, 24-23

Week 1: LSU def. Clemson, 51-10

Schools With Most College GameDay Appearances

Ohio State: 71

Alabama: 66

Georgia: 44

Oklahoma: 43

Michigan: 42

Notre Dame: 41

LSU: 38

Florida State: 36

Oregon: 36

Clemson: 31

Texas: 30

How to Watch College GameDay

When: Sat., Oct. 24

Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

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