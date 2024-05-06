Snoop Dogg to Sponsor a College Football Bowl Game
College Football Bowl Season is about to get a prominent new patron, as recording artist Snoop Dogg is set to enter a sponsorship with the Arizona Bowl in a way that will recognize his 1993 hit and recent beverage line with Dr. Dre, "Gin & Juice."
The rapper revealed that the game will be called the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop, revealing that he wants to "bring the juice back to college football."
The bowl game, previously sponsored by Barstool Sports, will be played on Dec. 28 in Tuscon, Ariz. and feature teams from the MAC and the Mountain West conferences.
"College football fans are exhausted by the constant talk around NIL, conference realignment, coach movement, transfer portal, and super conferences, so it's time that we get back to the roots of college football," Snoop Dogg said in a statement.
He added: "When it was focused on the colleges, the players, the competition, the community, the fan experience, and the pageantry... So it's only fitting that I step up and get this thing right."
Snoop has long been known for his football fandom, frequently being spotted in attendance at practices and games at USC, has been a Pittsburgh Steelers fan since the 1970s, and he launched the Snoop Youth Football League in 2005.
