Texas QB Arch Manning’s NIL valuation skyrockets after Oklahoma win
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, unquestionably the most recognizable player name in college football this season, has seen his NIL value back on the rise as a roller-coaster redshirt sophomore campaign rolls on.
Manning and Texas scored their premier win of the regular season to date, hammering 23 straight points down Oklahoma's gullet as they cleaned up a Sooner squad who started a banged-up quarterback, John Mateer, and mustered just a pair of field goals in a 23-6 Red River letdown. Following the victory, Manning's NIL value, per On3, enjoyed a boost.
Prior to last weekend, On3 had Manning's value at, oh... $5 million. Not too shabby, but shabbier than his new value as of this week, which is... $5.3 million. That's roughly a $300K trip up the ladder for Manning, who is climbing back after dipping a few hundred thousand after the loss at Floirda.
Where Manning ranks in NIL 100
While Arch Manning's NIL value has changed drastically — by hundreds of thousands — his position in the NIL 100 hasn't changed at all. He remains the No. 1 college football player in On3's comprehensive database, and ranks No. 1 among ALL collegiate athletes they've assigned NIL values for, which is just about everyone of note.
Manning can't afford to slip back down too much further, though, because there is finally another quarterback nipping at his heels for the top spot, and that's Miami signal caller Carson Beck.
Coming over after two seasons starting at Georgia, Beck is leading a top-five Miami club that looks like one of the most complete in the nation. He's one of the three consensus Heisman Trophy favorites following John Mateer's injury setback and On3 has his valuation at $4.9 million.
NIL 100: Top 10 college football players
If you're curious about the pecking order of NIL values after Arch Manning, go ahead and check out On3's top 10 highest-valued college football players inside of their NIL 100 ranking the top athletes across all sports:
- Arch Manning (QB) | Texas — $5.3 million
- Carson Beck (QB) | Miami — $4.9 million
- Jeremiah Smith (WR) | Ohio State — $4.2 million
- Garrett Nussmeier (QB) | LSU — $3.8 million
- LaNorris Sellers (QB) | S. Carolina — $3.7 million
- Darian Mensah (QB) | Duke — $3.3 million
- Bryce Underwood (QB) | Michigan — $3 million
- John Mateer (QB) | Oklahoma — $2.6 million
- Ryan Williams (WR) | Alabama — $2.6 million
- Josh Hoover (QB) | TCU — $2.5 million