$5.3 million QB explains career decision to return to college football

The highest-valued player in college sports officially announced his plans to delay a professional career and return to school for the 2026 season. This decision secures the most vital position on the field for the Texas Longhorns as they prepare for the Citrus Bowl and look toward a future conference title run.

Holding a massive $5.3 million valuation and the top spot in the On3 NIL 100, the redshirt sophomore faced intense speculation regarding the NFL Draft. Many analysts projected him as a potential early selection despite a season that began with mixed results. However, the signal-caller opted to prioritize further development at the collegiate level over immediate professional opportunities.

His return ensures continuity for an offense that found its rhythm late in the year. By bypassing the draft, the program retains a leader who guided the team to nine wins and a victory over a bitter in-state rival to close the regular season. The choice reflects a desire to complete unfinished business before making the leap to the next level.

Texas Longhorns QB discusses development and future in Austin

Arch Manning addressed the media ahead of the postseason matchup against the Michigan Wolverines, clarifying why he chose to stay in Austin. The decision comes after a season where he completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 2,942 yards. Manning emphasized that his growth on the field was the primary factor in postponing his NFL entry.

"I felt like I developed a lot this year, especially towards the back half, and I want to keep it going... There’s no reason to leave," Manning said. "I feel like I got a lot more football left to play, and I'm excited to still be a part of this team."

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning faced scrutiny at the start of the season, but the 21-year-old signal-caller finished the season with a 27-17 win over the then-undefeated Texas A&M Aggies. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The quarterback's performance improved significantly following early setbacks against the Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators. He finished the regular season with 24 passing touchdowns and added eight scores on the ground. His dual-threat ability was on display during the regular-season finale, where he accounted for two touchdowns to help defeat the then-undefeated Texas A&M Aggies.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning and the Longhorns will conclude their 2025 campaign against the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian supported the move. He noted the mental and physical maturity Manning demonstrated during his first full year as the starter. The return of the team captain fortifies a roster that will face a nine-game SEC schedule in 2026, including a highly anticipated rematch with Ohio State in September.

Manning and his teammates are currently focused on their upcoming opponent in Orlando. A victory would secure a 10-win season and generate significant momentum heading into the offseason. The Longhorns will face the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

